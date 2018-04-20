‘Scandal’ Aired Its Series Finale And Fans Are Having Trouble Coping

ABC

Whether or not you watched her shows, it’s very safe to say that Shonda Rhimes has left an indelible mark on the television landscape. By creating compelling and well-rounded roles for women — particularly women of color — Rhimes created a powerhouse block of television that redefined the evening soap. Scandal, the troublemaking middle child of Shondaland, aired its final episode tonight, closing the book on Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), her complicated love life, and her magnificent coats.

Please, spare me the expected “that show is STILL on?” spiel. The fans are in deep mourning. The Gladiators have donned their white hats for the final time, and Twitter isn’t sure how to cope. Love triangles were resolved, some people went to jail, and the Vice President of the United States straight up murdered someone, so Scandal left the arena in style. The general consensus online is mostly positive, but the fans have stuck with these characters for seven seasons. That’s no small amount of time.

Scandal has been and always will be THAT BITCH — Ira Madison III (@ira) April 20, 2018

I'm rather bereft over here. #scandal — Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) April 20, 2018

Olivia-Fitz is my favorite toxic relationship. #ScandalFinale — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) April 20, 2018

Olivia, you and Jake are no longer standing in the sun. You’re standing in a jail cell. 🤦🏾‍♀️ Go find your own sun, girl. #ScandalFinale — Sabrina N. Browne (@sabrinabrowne_) April 20, 2018

Ok so is Cyrus gonna find his way into a body bag or nah #ScandalFinale — David Rosen deserved better (@wintieown) April 20, 2018