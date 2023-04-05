Scarlett Johansson is not on Twitter. Or Instagram (which is breaking news to the 4.1 million people following a fan account that think it’s her). Is she on Facebook? I have no idea, because lol Facebook. Johansson stays off social media, god bless her, because she’s “too fragile” to handle all… that.

“I honestly am too fragile of a person to have social media,” she said on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast. “My ego is too fragile. I can’t deal with it. My brain is too fragile, I’m like a delicate flower. I have enough anxiety.”

Johansson was on Instagram “once for three days,” but then deleted it. “”When I started realizing that I’d spent 20 minutes looking at somebody’s Instagram page who worked for a friend of mine — I now know you have a pit bull, two daughters, and live in Burbank — I was like, I just wasted 17 minutes of time,” she explained. “I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog, and change my life in all these ways. I felt so bad, like I was missing out on this random person’s life. I can’t do this. I’m too fragile.”

A lot of people use Instagram to look at cute exotic animals. If Johansson wants to look at cute exotic animals, she can just buy one. She’s got Zoo money.

