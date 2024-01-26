With a showdown brewing between the federal government and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has rejected a Supreme Court order that allows Border Patrol agents to take down razor wire meant to deter migrants from entering the country, did you ever stop and wonder if this whole thing is really about sperm? Dilbert creator Scott Adams sure did.

In what is easily Adams’ most deranged screed yet, the cartoonist theorized that America does not have a “racial and political divide.” Instead, he argues that the country’s real problem is a “broken mating system” from women not getting enough alpha male sperm to keep them “satisfied,” or whatever. The whole thing goes right off the deep end and quick.

Via Twitter:

When men and women have adequate mating strategies, they put their focus on mating, and in so doing they become biologically satisfied. Or at least it keeps them busy. But when mating strategies fail — for a variety of social reasons, like now — men become dangerous and women become batshit crazy and start defending DEI and open borders and anything else that increases the odds of women being around additional sperm.

Right, of course, the border crisis is really about sperm-hungry women flooding the country with potential donors. It’s so obvious. That’s why Democrats have become the “woman party” and Republicans have become the “man party,” according to the guy who wrote a comic strip where the characters’ names are Dilbert, Dogbert, and Catbert.

“Democrat men are pleasers, so they play along with the single women to increase their mating options,” America’s top sperm-theorist wrote. “Republican women are inclined to back their protectors, which is also a good mating strategy.”

You can read Adams’ super weird sperm screed in its entirety below:

Here's a reframe for understanding basically everything wrong with the country right now. We think we have a racial and political divide. We do not. We have a broken mating system (marriage). When men and women have adequate mating strategies, they put their focus on mating,… — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 26, 2024

(Via Scott Adams on Twitter)