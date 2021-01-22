fox news
Sean Hannity Is Being Mocked For Already Declaring That Biden’s First Week As President Has Been ‘Disastrous’

Joe Biden has been president for less than 48 hours (and only one full day), but Sean Hannity has already seen enough: it’s a disaster.

“The Biden administration is off to a very rocky start,” the conservative Fox News host and Olive Garden fanatic said to kick off Thursday’s episode of Hannity. He claimed the president was “struggling to answer simple questions,” referring to an incident yesterday where an Associated Press reporter asked, “You set the goal at 100 million vaccines in the first 100 days. Is that high enough? Shouldn’t we set the bar higher? That’s basically where the U.S. is right now.” Biden replied, “When I announced it you all said it’s not possible.” Then came the first “come on, man” of the administration: “Come on, give me a break, man. It’s a good start, 100 million.” It’s not good enough for Hannity, however:

The Fox host then decried Biden’s “anti-energy policies” as “destroying” what will be “hundreds of thousands of American jobs,” in an apparent reference to the president living up to his campaign promise to, in part, shut down the Keystone XL pipeline… A State Department assessment of the project forecasted that the number of permanent jobs to maintain the pipeline totaled just 35.

On his first day in office, Biden signed more than a dozen executive actions, including rejoining the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization, ending his predecessor’s Muslim ban, and stopping construction on the border wall. Disastrous!

