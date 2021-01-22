Joe Biden has been president for less than 48 hours (and only one full day), but Sean Hannity has already seen enough: it’s a disaster.

“The Biden administration is off to a very rocky start,” the conservative Fox News host and Olive Garden fanatic said to kick off Thursday’s episode of Hannity. He claimed the president was “struggling to answer simple questions,” referring to an incident yesterday where an Associated Press reporter asked, “You set the goal at 100 million vaccines in the first 100 days. Is that high enough? Shouldn’t we set the bar higher? That’s basically where the U.S. is right now.” Biden replied, “When I announced it you all said it’s not possible.” Then came the first “come on, man” of the administration: “Come on, give me a break, man. It’s a good start, 100 million.” It’s not good enough for Hannity, however:

The Fox host then decried Biden’s “anti-energy policies” as “destroying” what will be “hundreds of thousands of American jobs,” in an apparent reference to the president living up to his campaign promise to, in part, shut down the Keystone XL pipeline… A State Department assessment of the project forecasted that the number of permanent jobs to maintain the pipeline totaled just 35.

On his first day in office, Biden signed more than a dozen executive actions, including rejoining the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization, ending his predecessor’s Muslim ban, and stopping construction on the border wall. Disastrous!

It was such a disastrous week, it was less than 35 hours long! https://t.co/F0Gl5MnoRY — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 22, 2021

At least they gave him a chance https://t.co/Hr75aYH1tw — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) January 22, 2021

Call me a traditionalist or conservative, but I'm still of the view that a week is 7 days. https://t.co/YBJ2jraeNy — Timothy E Kaldas (@tekaldas) January 22, 2021

I guess that according to Sean Hannity, one of Biden's executive orders was to reduce the length of the week to a day and a half? https://t.co/xWWDZdvol4 — Scott Frank (@hollywoodsapien) January 22, 2021

It's been a day. A. Day. Just because Biden got more done in a day than Trump could get done in a week…or years, for that matter, doesn't change how literal time works. https://t.co/Oq0Eij1TqY — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 22, 2021

After the break, @seanhannity will review Trump's triumph in leaving Washington. And in his last segment he'll bust the myth that pigs can't fly https://t.co/LSEACWQVoF — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 22, 2021

Well, he tried. Nothing left to do but quit in disgrace so we can appoint Lauren Boebert president. https://t.co/MDuDkE928b — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) January 22, 2021

finally, we've all agreed to adopt the 30 hour week https://t.co/WKyvFURlnE — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) January 22, 2021

(Via Mediaite)