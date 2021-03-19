Getting caught on a live mic or camera when you’re not expecting is every media person’s worst nightmare, and that reality came to pass for Sean Hannity on Thursday night. The Fox News commentator seemingly missed his cues about coming back from commercial break, and when cameras rejoined his show, he was wearing glasses and sucking on a vape pen. Hannity isn’t even looking at the camera, he’s looking down at something in his lap, likely his phone.

OMG Hannity just had his Gutfeld/peeing moment – he lost track of time during the last break so he was still wearing his glasses and smoking a Juul. (Sorry for the jump cut at the 0:10 second mark during "Villain of the Day" — Snapstream recordings were switching to Ingraham) pic.twitter.com/wV3nF2VhBu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 19, 2021

You can actually hear someone quietly saying “Sean, Sean” to, you know, tell him he’s supposed to be on camera. And while it takes a few seconds, he eventually looks up. Startled, and rips the pen out of his mouth and turns to face the camera. Looking shocked, he tries to regain his composure but could only say what was on his mind.

“Uh oh,” he said before trying to pivot back to whatever he’s actually supposed to be doing on camera. The show continues, with Laura Ingraham giving him a hard time for the flub as they hand off the live broadcast. But the real reactions were had on Twitter, where the video quickly made the rounds.

Cutting right at the “uh oh” really sells this one.

It’s not in Carl Lewis “uh oh” territory just yet, but it’s certainly one of the more relatable things Hannity has ever done.