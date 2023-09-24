Last month Vivek Ramaswamy went from semi-obscure new Republican presidential candidate to a possible new face of the GOP. The pharma bro even pissed off Chris Christie, who said he “sounds like ChatGPT.” Now another public figure has an arguably even funnier description of the youngish candidate.

As per Mediaite, Sean Penn — fresh off a wild Variety interview in which he said he would have killed “everyone” involved in the September 11 attacks had he been president then, as well as said he’d like to violate AI versions of studio execs’ daughters (!!) — sat down with CNN’s Jim Acosta, who asked him about Ramaswamy vowing to cut off U.S. aid to Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion. Penn’s response was enjoyably nutty.

“I don’t find him very interesting,” Penn said, “because he’s just like a high school student who’s impressive because he got an ‘A’ in something he’ll never apply in life.”

Penn, of course, has been a champion of Ukraine from the start, even spending the early days of the invasion on the ground, to the point where he was told to “get the f*ck out” of there for his own well-being. At one point he swore he would “smelt” one or both of his acting Oscars in protest of the war. It appears he did not follow through on that threat, but he did gift one of them to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

