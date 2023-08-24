Chris Christie’s 2023 presidential campaign has mostly revolved around attacking his old pal Donald Trump. Alas, Trump was MIA at the first GOP primary debate, perhaps partly because he was afraid of being yelled at by…Chris Christie. That didn’t mean he wouldn’t bring hell. At one point the former Jersey governor lost it on another candidate, who he clearly found instantly annoying.

That candidate was Vivek Ramaswamy, the Eminem-rapping businessman and apparent sometime 9/11 truther. It didn’t take long into the evening for Christie to lose his stuff about the guy.

Chris Christie on Vivek: "I've had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT." pic.twitter.com/2szUzJFujF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2023

“Hold on, I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT,” Christie raged while Ramaswamy laughed.

Lest some on the left suddenly cheer him, Christie then compared him, unfavorably, to a young Barack Obama — which Ramawamy had done during his intro. “The last person in one of these debates who stood in the middle of the stage and said, ‘What’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here?’ was Barack Obama, and I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur.”

As the crowd cheered, Ramaswamy taunted Christie for giving him a big hug after he helped Jersey out after Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Indeed, at the start of the show Ramaswamy described himself as a “skinny guy with a funny last name” — either a bald ripoff of Obama or an ill-advised homage.