Season Three Of ‘Arrow’ Premieres Tonight, And We’re Livebloggin’

Yep, the unexpected tradition that started… two years ago, yeesh, will continue with tonight’s Arrow premiere. But, maybe you’re still getting familiar with the show, or haven’t fully caught up with the second season, yet. So here’s a brief recap of where we are, with a few spoilers for season two.
First off, amazingly everyone made it out alive from the second season finale. Except Ollie’s mom, who got stabbed. But this show has walked back every other shocking death so far, and the bad guy this season has “Get Out of Death Free” as his whole shtick.
That would be Ra’s Al Ghul, head of the League of Assassins. Last season, we discovered Black Canary had a fling with his daughter that she’s still not over. When your ex is a master assassin who has a bunch of other assassins working for her, that can be kind of a problem. Canary went back willingly to the Assassins in exchange for their help defeating last season’s big bad, Deathstroke.
Also important are Ollie and Diggle’s connections to ARGUS, which runs the Suicide Squad with a skinny lady who is not Amanda Waller. It turns out that in addition to Diggle’s time with ARGUS, Ollie was recruited by them and they got him the hell off Flashback Island and to Hong Kong, revealed in the finale. Which raises the question of why he was back there in the pilot.
Diggle, this season, is dealing with the fallout of knocking up his ex-wife, Lyla. So basically, Twitter will all be DILF jokes this season. Speaking of dads, Malcolm Merlyn turned out to not be dead after all, and abducted Thea to teach her how to kill people.
Meanwhile, Roy continues to wear hoodies, and Laurel continues to be just the worst. Here’s a season preview!
The shenanigans start at 8pm EST around here. Join us, won’t you?
@Baked Potter:
Awesome thanks man!!
Help!! Where can I find this episode to watch before the next episode starts? Just finished season 2 on flix but forgot to record the season premiere. On demand does not have it and they dont play repeats apparently. Anyone know??
The wrong Lance fell off that building. I’m really fucking pissed that Sara was killed, although she was looking chunky in those tights….
1. I think it was Merlyn, or even Thea; I’m betting Sarah is back in town on League business, and it involves Merlyn.
2. I’m not saying, I’m just saying: Lazarus Pit.
THAT WRINKLED MY BRAIN!!!!!!!!!
Nooooooooo. I am really not a fan of Sara being dead. Damn it all to hell.
What if it was Thea that killed Sarah???
Actually, come to think of it, that’s a distinct possibility.
TAKE IT BACK!!!
I know the live blog has ended, but I am enjoying @williamshatner live blogging the west coast feed of #arrow.
Dear Kreisberg, Berlanti, Guggenheim and CW,
Are you sure it isn’t to late to recast Brandon Routh as Clark Kent/Kal-El in the TV universe??!?!?!
Me right now:
Sup Ferris Air sign?
All in all, an excellent premiere. Wasn’t expecting any of this, Routh’s got a nice edge to him, and we’ve got a bunch of plotlines. Also a Digglet!
@nunbersix Barrowman is a series regular now so that’s why he is in the credits. But sometimes regulars arent in even episode.
That is odd since I thought his name was in the opening credits.
@numbersix, but unfortunately that also means no Merlyn.
Almost everything they teased for this season is already out of the way.
Also, no Thea
But seriously, Ray is a dick
Well played, show. Well played.
WHY WASN’T IT LAUREL!!!?!?!?!?!?!?!?
She’s workin hard on her fitness, son!!
SO let me get this straight, the shows producers still think the fans do not want Ollie with Felicity, but do want to see him with Laurel as the new Black Canary? Really?
Yeah, this show is totally drama-free….. ;-)
it isnt on TNT
No, they think the show needs drama.
I blame Liam Neeson.
Nooooooooo, Laurel why couldn’t you have thrown yourself in front of those arrows?
SECONDED. SECONDED SO MUCH.
Ra’s or Merlin?
Merlyn. I think Sarah was in town for recon on him, and him killing her is what brings Ra’s to town.
Neither but saying it would spoil the next episode
I know who it is!
Probably Ra’s.
Gotta be Ra’s. I don’t think they would have had Merlin disguise his voice.
Son of a bitch.
WHOA!!!! Someone get her to Nanda Parbat stat!
welp
holy sh!t!!!
Holy crap!
Ouch.
Didn’t see that coming.
Oh fuck
Awwwww, dammit.
So Waller is going to use Digglet to force Diggle and Deathstroke to do some crazy shit?
I suspect that’s more or less the plot.
Man, this show looooves burning through plot. Ollie and Felicity? Done in the premiere. Awaiting the Digglet? Boom, here she is! Waiting for sweeps is for pussies!
man you called that one.
Don’t get me wrong, I think it’s great.
Arrow already killed Ras in the prequel comic.
Black Canary? Back in the premiere. I expect to see Slade in the last 30 seconds.
I do appreciate them not dragging this stuff out, though.
Oliver Queen, you have failed these titties!
I thought she said stop dangling babies.
She did.
Ollie’s mastery of the mixed message hasn’t slipped, I see.
You have got to be kidding me.
Geez, Amanda Waller. Hardcore.
Neck bomb in that kid?
Waller seems kind of like a villain.
Awww, a little Dirk Diggler.
Diggle had better not stay in the cave all season.
Oh, that’s not going to be happening.
They’d better not grease the Digglet.
Lyla doesn’t look like she just had a baby.
fuckin mensies
She’s very fit.
How funny would it have been if that baby came out asian?
WELCOME DIGGLET!
Did he say porcupine flatulence? How could he have known that from audio files? What a weird detail, show.
Where do you even find porcupine fart noises?
The Google results for porcupine farts just went through the roof.
right next to the Digg and Ollie Slashfic
the internet
Dat boob jiggle
Yo Ray is fn creep.
He kinda is.
it seems to be the way with guys that can shrink
I sense a love triangle.
It’s always nice to see Black Canary.
bump
Its like everyone took the off-season taking rhythmic gymnastics
Need to pass that 9 month Flash coma time somehow.
They will be back to parkour next week.
Well, you’ve got to stay fit.
Where is a cold gun when you need it? Central City perhaps.
Wentworth Miller has it.
freeze arrow next for the arsenal?
And some dude has it.
He froze the display!
Don’t just stop, you idiot.