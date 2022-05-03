Sebastian Stan almost always (slightly explicit link here) understands the assignment. However, he ignored the Met Gala assignment, and that’s absolutely alright. Preferred, even. The “Gilded Glamour” theme worked just fine for Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish. A not-Jared Leto attendee gathered plenty of attention for outrageousness, but there was one attendee who looked as comfy-but-still-stylish as could be.

And that’d be the guy who plays Bucky Barnes in the MCU. Sebastian showed off his hot pink Valentino (an outfit that would have made Jason Momoa jealous) on Instagram.

We’re not even halfway through the year, and Stan’s proven that he’s one of the most unpredictable Hollywood players currently out there. He worked it hard as the frontman of Pam & Tommy and then moved on to play a cannibal in Fresh. This follows up on last year’s dramatic outing in Monday, all while still carefully balancing what’s going on with Marvel and press outings galore in the middle of a freaking pandemic.

So yeah, the guy deserved a little comfort rather than to wear a stuffy suit.

Heck, I'd suggest putting Stan into a movie with Robert Pattinson to double the chaos, but that happened already in The Devil All The Time. (It's a worthy watch.)