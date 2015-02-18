Selena Gomez’s ‘Child Prostitute’ Photoshoot Is Being Compared To ‘Lolita’ – Hot Video

Selena Gomez was processed in the same Disney Channel factory as Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande, and just like her fellow pop princesses, she’s proving how OVER those days she is. The Spring Breakers star appears on the cover of the next issue of V Magazine, the nation’s No. 1 publication for near-naked singers. Except when it was Rihanna, there weren’t comments like:

Um…does anyone think Selena Gomez looks like a child prostitute on the cover of that magazine. It's kind of disturbing… — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) February 17, 2015

Selena Gomez is a grown woman but on the cover of V, she looks like a 13 year old Lolita-type with that hair clip and doe-eyed look #creepy — Maureen (@itzMomos) February 17, 2015

At least she’s being compared to Lolita and not Jack Torrance?

VH1 said she looks like a “baby hiding boobs,” which is a terrible image, though not as horrifying as Selena calling her relationship with Justin Bieber “incredible.” I miss these days.

V MAGAZINE

