Selena Gomez’s ‘Child Prostitute’ Photoshoot Is Being Compared To ‘Lolita’ – Hot Video

Selena Gomez was processed in the same Disney Channel factory as Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande, and just like her fellow pop princesses, she’s proving how OVER those days she is. The Spring Breakers star appears on the cover of the next issue of V Magazine, the nation’s No. 1 publication for near-naked singers. Except when it was Rihanna, there weren’t comments like:
At least she’s being compared to Lolita and not Jack Torrance?
VH1 said she looks like a “baby hiding boobs,” which is a terrible image, though not as horrifying as Selena calling her relationship with Justin Bieber “incredible.” I miss these days.
They don’t need to dress her up like that for her to look criminally underage, she just does naturally. Same with Ariana Grande.
They did something to her face, it’s disturbing.
I think it’s the eyelashes
The reason Ariana Grande looks young is because she is 17. Not bc shes older and looks underage.
@Brian Ford
Shes 21, numb nutzzzzz
That’s why you have to love Latino women. Marry them at 22 when they look 17. By the time they’re 40, they only look 30.
Say what you will about pedophiles, at least they drive slowly around schools…
Pedophiles are f*cking immature assholes.
That is quite the double entendre, Mr Chopper.
A guy walks up to a girl at the park and says “hey there, I’m Tom. Can I buy you drink?”
The girl says “I don’t know about that–I heard a rumor that you were a pedophile.”
So he says “Pedophile? That’s an awfully big word for a nine year old”
Pedophile walks into the woods with a little boy. Little boy says, “Gee mister, it sure is scary here.” Pedophile says “YOU’RE scared? I’m the one who’s gotta walk outta here alone!”
Ha!
arrogant bastard that was an incredible point out
Gaw! You show your boobs people complain. You cover your boobs people complain. You wear short-short pants people complain. You wear long pants dragging on the ground people complain. You wear nothing below the waist except body painted shorts and no one notices.
You wear nothing but mayonnaise and everybody suddenly wants Togo’s.
To pipe or not to pipe? That is the question.
Well, if you thought the Childlike Empress was a smokin’ HOTTIE – then you’ve already crossed that line. So pipe away!
But if you didn’t find Childlike Empress sexy, then you are a liar and frankly, burying those feelings is what turns harmless pedos into serial killers.
speedos are never harmless sir.
She was childlike. ;)
Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande always look like child prostitutes. Isn’t that their gimmick?
She’s hot. You can’t make feel bad when she’s underage and hot AND when she’s of age and hot.
you know tyga is using this
He’s probably shaming Kylie as to why she doesn’t look as young.
also why do her eyes look dead and hollow
The photographer told her to try to look like Heather Graham.
The Biebs feasted on her soul.
@rchangel +1
She sold it to Disney for some magic beans
@indieguy Because there’s nothing behind them.
@indieguy She dated Justin Bieber. She’s probably coked out of her mind. And she’s selling her soul to look like a 12 year old pin-up.
Other articles discussing this have pointed out the red polka dot bowtie, not to mention the makeup that makes her look even younger (she didn’t exactly need help in that department). To be honest, I kinda get it.
I’d hit it.
pedobearTOOOLD.jpg
I think it’s just the way she looks. She’ll be 23 in July. Kate Upton will be 23 in June and if she did the same kind of photo shoot, there wouldn’t be this kind of uproar.
The dead look in her eyes is pretty creepy though.
I have a Kate Upton photo shoot that caused quite a bit of uproar…Semen on her back and all…
Can we please have a discussion about her shorts/jorts/panties/janties? Are they panties with a jeans print? Jeans that are just tighter than my wife’s asshole? Simply airbrushed on? A photoshop job? WTF are those things?
I’m guessing those are jegging shorts.
Your wife’s balloon knot ain’t that tight, Admiral. And tell her I said “Hey”.
….That’s from TODAY? WTF. Yeah, they did something to make her look that way and its super creepy.
Always a good reference.
Are you telling me the Disney channel is selecting actresses who are both attractive AND look younger than they really are, that play directly into pedo fantasies? I don’t believe it and it certainly isn’t a trend that’s been going on for about 20 years.
20 years? Keep going…
From Disney…. TO THE DARK SIDE!!!
[magazine.foxnews.com]
Ariana is a Nickelodeon factory product!
No one gives a shit
Different brand, same coke dealer
“Are you doing the Jaws speech? Damnit Charlie we dont have time for this shit”
it’s the implication
But she’s empowered right? Isn’t that what posing almost naked means nowadays?
@John W So empowered! This photoshoot has given me so much strength as a woman. I feel empowered too…..
Yikes, I usually don’t agree when people cry pedophilia, because usually they’re just talking shit about a woman who just naturally looks young, which seems kind of mean to me… but Selena’s makeup (or digital alteration or whatever) here really looks like it’s intended to make her look 12 years old. Super creepy. And very ugly by her standards.
Lemme me answer a statement with Ashley’s question:
How many topless child prostitutes has Ashley seen and why aren’t the cops arresting her?
I dunno, you see a lot of women in the club with those earrings and that hair style. Maybe Ashely isn’t with it anymore?
she’s in her 20’s.
Anyone that has any sort of problem with this is projecting.
People really need to chill the F’ out. Being overly critical of anyone they’re not in immediate approval of. If she was still in her teens I could see this as problem. It’s not her fault that she still looks like a teenager the fact is she is a grown woman and can do whatever she feels like doing. To reiterate what another person said on this feed already. “If she shows her boobs she gets criticized, if she covers it, she’s criticized”
People need to grow up…..
No, it isn’t her fault she looks like a teenager but purposefully attempting to look 12 when you’re 22 is creepy and gross. She can do whatever she wants. I’m thankful my daughter no longer looks up to her (she used to but thankfully Selena dating Bieber took care of that). I know that these photos would creep my daughter out and they creep me out. I prefer Selena looking like her age.
Stop bitching and parent your child, your daughter’ll probably do alot worse than pose partially nude for a photo…
Legal age of consent in Iowa is 16.
lol…she always looked like a little moonface 12 year old, onlt difference is she wears more makeup and takes most of her clothes off….. who cares!
Oh Look, It’s a Prostitot.
Those shorts look like a diaper .. I guess maybe that was the point ??
And real life media continues its inevitable transformation into Nathan Barley…
Her facial proportions kind of make her look childish. It isn’t the bitches fault
There’s a huge subculture among young women called “Lolita” or “nymphette” and it’s basically just women dressing in clothes that make them look younger or vintage style clothing. It’s also a “kink” as well. I see it as harmless as long as those participating in the kinky side are consenting adults. The style is actually very fun an quirky. Not only that people need to chill out she’s grown and can do as she pleases.
She’s 24 years of age, the fact that she looks young is not her fault. If your mind immediately snaps to child prostitute upon seeing her then “you” have some issues to work out…