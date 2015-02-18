Selena Gomez’s ‘Child Prostitute’ Photoshoot Is Being Compared To ‘Lolita’ – Hot Video

02.18.15 3 years ago 64 Comments

Selena Gomez was processed in the same Disney Channel factory as Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande, and just like her fellow pop princesses, she’s proving how OVER those days she is. The Spring Breakers star appears on the cover of the next issue of V Magazine, the nation’s No. 1 publication for near-naked singers. Except when it was Rihanna, there weren’t comments like:

At least she’s being compared to Lolita and not Jack Torrance?

VH1 said she looks like a “baby hiding boobs,” which is a terrible image, though not as horrifying as Selena calling her relationship with Justin Bieber “incredible.” I miss these days.

DoV1trZ

V MAGAZINE

Via V Magazine

