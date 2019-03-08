Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

An Arkansas judiciary committee met this week to debate a proposed amendment to the state’s self defense laws, which would have eliminated a citizen’s duty to retreat in favor of so-called “stand your ground laws.” These laws allow for a person to act with lethal force against threats or perceived threats, such as the defense in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teen who was killed in Florida in 2012.

State Senator Stephanie Flowers, who represents Pine Bluff in the 25th district of Arkansas, was not entertaining any argument for stand-your-ground laws however, as seen in the above footage from the contentious meeting that apparently stretched hours into Wednesday evening.

“I’ll be as quick as I can, as quick as it takes to kill somebody,” Flowers began, addressing the eight-member committee. “It doesn’t take much to look on the local news every night and see how many Black kids, Black boys, Black men, are being killed with these stand-your-ground defenses.”

She then pointed out as the only person of color on the committee, she is also a mother and fears for the well being of her son: