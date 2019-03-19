Getty Image

Sesame Street celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, which is incredible in that anyone born after the year 1965 has probably grown up with the beloved PBS educational children’s television series, as well as their children, and their children’s children in many cases. The residents of the titular neighborhood are as ubiquitous and recognizable as any fictional characters — from Mickey Mouse to Bart Simpson — and as such, people understandably have their personal favorites.

Yet, the official Sesame Street Twitter account threw people for a loop by posing the following question this week. “You’re stuck on a deserted island and you can pick one of these Sesame Street friends to come with you,” the tweet read, with pictures of Elmo, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster, and Elmo. “Who are you picking and why?”

You’re stuck on a deserted island and you can pick one of these Sesame Street friends to come with you. Who are you picking and why? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bGjF7Bx5Xo — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) March 18, 2019

It seems like a pretty random sampling of characters to choose from. I mean, why not Big Bird, who could easily reach up and grab coconuts from trees? Or Snuffleupagus who could also, uh, reach up and grab coconuts from trees?