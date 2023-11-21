A number of recent polls show that Joe Biden is trailing Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 rematch. CNN reports that the former guy is ahead of the current guy 49 percent to 45 percent, as “Biden’s reelection chances are buffeted by deeply negative approval ratings, a stagnant sense that things are going poorly in the United States, diminished support among key voter blocs, and a widespread sense that he is not up for the job.”

Mixing up Taylor Swift and Britney Spears ain’t helping, either.

Late Night host Seth Meyers once again noted that the election is a year away (may God have mercy on us all), and he’s not panicking. “I’m staying calm, cool, confident, collected. That’s just the new me, the new Seth. I don’t wear a suit. I don’t cut my hair. I don’t freak out about polls a full year before the election,” he said. In years past, he might have, say, been up all popping Xanax and/or biting his fingernails down to the bone, but not anymore.

The new Seth isn’t worried about the possibility of a “twice-impeached wannabe dictator who orchestrated a coup attempt, is facing four indictments, call his political opponents ‘vermin,’ and dances like a dad at a SZA concert” becoming president — again. The other reason Meyers isn’t worried? He has “a go bag, so I can get the f*ck out of here. I got my passport, a change of clothes, $10,000 in cash, and a webcam so I can do the show from a country that won’t extradite to the U.S.”

