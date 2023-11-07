A recent poll found that Donald Trump is ahead of Joe Biden in five of the six battleground states for the 2024 election. The current president trails behind the former guy in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania; the only swing state he’s presently forecasted to win is Wisconsin. According to the New York Times, “Across the six battlegrounds — all of which Mr. Biden carried in 2020 — the president trails by an average of 48 to 44 percent.”

That’s not ideal for Democrats — or anyone who doesn’t want this schmuck to be president again — and Seth Meyers is not handling it well.

During a new segment called “Seth Stares Off Into the Distance and Mutters to Himself For a Second,” the Late Night host did exactly that, while drinking wine and smoking a (fake) cigarette. Once he returned from his lil’ existential crisis, Meyers noted, “I know we are a full year away from the election, and it’s natural and normal for people to express their frustration with the incumbent at this point in the calendar. The same thing happened with Obama, too. And then he went on to easily defeat Mitt Romney.” There’s no reason to panic.

However, “we have to start f*cking panicking now! We are f*cked, f*cked, f*cked, f*cked,” Meyers warned. There aren’t enough bottles of wine and fake cigarettes in the world. You can watch the Late Night clip above.