Donald Trump had a very normal Easter. Well, normal for him, a guy who loves to post in all-caps on his rapidly crumbling social media ghost town. “HAPPY EASTER TO ALL,” the former president (and “rich asshole”) wrote on Truth Social, “INCLUDING CROOKED AND CORRUPT PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES THAT ARE DOING EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO INTERFERE WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024, AND PUT ME IN PRISON, INCLUDING THOSE MANY PEOPLE THAT I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE BECAUSE THEY WANT TO DESTROY AMERICA, A NOW FAILING NATION…”

Trump goes 165 words without a period, so I’m going to stop there.

This was only one of 70 times that Trump posted on Easter, as host Seth Meyers noted during Monday’s episode of Late Night. “What’s in the baskets at the Trump family Easter egg hunt, Cadbury meth eggs?” he joked.

After reading the entirety of the post above, Meyers called it “the most deranged thing Trump has ever posted online, which is saying something because he once misspelled his own name. Just put yourself in a place where a friend or loved one sent you a text like this. Would you immediately alert your entire family and urge them to seek help? Or would you write back and say, ‘You’ve got my vote in November!’?”

You can watch the Late Night clip above.