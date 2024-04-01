As Donald Trump continues to drown in multi-million dollar judgments and legal fees, the former president has become increasingly aggressive in finding new ways to fleece the MAGA faithful. Trump has been selling everything from Bibles to mini speakers that look like him.

“I assume it’s way too loud and never dies,” John Oliver quipped during the latest episode of Last Week Tonight. “You know how you can never tell which Airpods are yours and which are your friends, because all the cases look the same? Well, if you get these, you lose all your friends instantly — problem solved.”

The late night comedian did not hold back as he walked through the most recent examples of Trump using his legal troubles to whip up donations.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Oliver then showed a video, which appeared to have low production value, of Trump saying to his supporters: “We’re fighting. We’re winning. You see what’s going on. So whatever you can do to help financially would be fantastic, because we have to beat it if it’s $5 or $10 or $100, whatever you can do.” Replied Oliver: “That is a man who talks nonstop about how he’s one of the richest men on Earth, begging strangers for money in a hostage video that looks like it was filmed in a house haunted by the world’s tackiest ghosts.”

However, what Oliver found most baffling is that Trump may have found a way out of his money problems thanks to Truth Social receiving an $8 billion valuation that the late night host says is “utterly divorced from the underlying business, which is a mess.”

“Its stock is trading incredibly high because Trump supporters believe buying it is a way to simultaneously own the libs, give Trump money and, they’d argue, make a profit themselves,” Oliver explained before comparing the Truth Social situation to a more popular meme stock. “The GameStop movement was at least nominally about wresting financial power away from sh*tty rich a**holes and restoring it to the little guy, whereas this movement is about funneling the little guy’s money directly to the sh*ttiest rich a**hole there is.”

