Donald Trump took the stand on Monday in the civil fraud case levied against him by the state of New York. To the surprise of no one, the former president was a difficult witness as he repeatedly went off on tangents and called Attorney General Letitia James and other court officials “haters.”

Judge Arthur Engoron had to warn Trump’s attorneys several times to rein in their client. However, Trump persisted in rambling on during his answers, prompting prosecutors to openly joke about his inability to get to the point. It was an unmitigated disaster for Trump, so naturally, he said the exact opposite while addressing reporters outside the courtroom.

“I think you saw what I had to say today and it was very conclusive. Everything we did was exactly right,” Trump said via CNN before calling the proceedings a scam. “But, anyway, this is a case that should have never been brought and it’s a case that should be immediately dismissed.”

In a way, Trump is going to get his wish. The case is going to be over soon, but probably not for reasons that the former president will like. With Trump’s meandering testimony on the record, the attorney general’s office is ready to rest its case after Ivanka Trump testifies on Wednesday.

Naturally, social media had a field day with Trump’s responses while on the stand. You can see some of his more outrageous moments below:

My favorite line so far from the Trump trial today: NY attorney: Did you get copies of statements in 2021? Donald Trump: I was so busy in the White House with China, Russia, and keeping the country… NY attorney: You were not the President in 2021. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) November 6, 2023

Engoron just cut off Trump after he started to go on after answering a question about the value of an Avenue of the Americas property. NBC News notes: "The question was" and "let me ask again" are becoming familiar refrains as Trump doesn't answer questions. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 6, 2023

Trump rails on about the "fraudulent" decision, claiming Engoron believed a political "hack" over him, referring to the NYAG. Wallace: "Are you done?" — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 6, 2023

Trump pulls a paper out of his pocket and says he wants to read it. The AG's lawyer pivots to another question. Trump interrupts the lawyer, saying he just wants to read the document. Engoron tells Trump no. Trump says he's "shocked." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 6, 2023

During that speech, Trump said that the disclaimer clause "goes on forever," in one of his many talking points. The AG's counsel deadpans: "That clause isn't the only thing that goes on forever." (Laughter in the court.) — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 6, 2023

People were also tickled by the courtroom sketch of the former president, which prompted several jokes about the size of his hands. You can see those reactions below:

Props to the courtroom sketch artist who had the class to avoid depicting the ketchup smeared over the courtroom walls behind TFG https://t.co/n1yUjfCQg8 — Clint – per scribendum, volo (@EaglePursuit) November 6, 2023

His hands are WAY too big in these drawings LOL! — JNeub4🟧 (@JNeub4) November 6, 2023

I love that the court sketch artist did him dirty https://t.co/vak0tty4BF — Malcolm Extra (Send Me Your Music!) (@BryanneElaine) November 6, 2023

Are those "stunt" hands? LOCK HIM UP! — Geoff Krickhan (@KrashKrickhan) November 6, 2023

It looks like he is crammed into the witness box and the hands are moving, most likely in the accordion, so we know he is lying through his teeth. https://t.co/2eTaarQ5U1 — Anastacya (@Anastacya_99) November 6, 2023

Hands are too big. — nick dowdell (@bnriictk) November 6, 2023

Those hands are grossly over sized. — Lacey (@Laceyathome14) November 6, 2023

(Via CNN)