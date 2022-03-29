If there’s one thing everyone knows about Donald Trump, it’s that size matters. If something isn’t “yuge,” he doesn’t want to be a part of it—insurrections included. And he’s always been particularly sensitive about the size of crowds who gather to hear him speak—or, whatever you call that thing he does where random words just spill out of his mouth into a sort of Mad Libs of sentences that rarely follow any cogent path. And while Seth Meyers maintains that Trump still seems to wield quite a bit of power in some GOP circles, he’s also noticed that the attendees who come to hear the former president speak don’t seem quite as enthused as they were in the past.

On Monday night, Meyers shared:

Trump keeps strongly hinting that he’s going to run in 2024, but his crowds aren’t exactly getting bigger. A reporter at Trump’s rally over the weekend tweeted, “I’ve covered more than two dozen Trump rallies around the nation. This is the smallest crowd I’ve seen at a rally of his in Georgia since he won the 2016 election.” The reporter also posted a photo from the event that showed plenty of empty seats. Normally, you only see that many empty seats at a community theater production of Hamilton where they couldn’t get the rights to any of the songs… There’s even video of people in the crowd filing out early as Trump was still speaking… They’re like Mets fans heading to the subway in the seventh inning of a 10-run blowout.

You can watch the full clip above.