Seth Meyers had Meghan McCain as a guest on Late Night in 2019. The interview got… uncomfortable.

Meyers grilled John McCain’s daughter (a fun fact that she never brings up) over comments she made linking tweets made by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, which she “unequivocally apologized” for after some deemed them to be anti-Semitic, to the Poway synagogue shooting. “Don’t you think other people who talk about her need to be a little more thoughtful, as well?” he asked the then-The View co-host. “Or do you stand by those comments of tying her rhetoric to the synagogue shooting?” McCain denied that’s what she was doing, later accusing a confused Meyers of working as Omar’s publicist.

Again, uncomfortable.

McCain brought up the interview this week on her Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast during a chat with Senator Ted Cruz, who definitely drinks beer like a normal human being. “Speaking of late-night stuff, I went on Seth Meyers and it was one of the worst experiences of my life, truly,” she said. McCain then brought up tweets made by her husband, Ben Domenech, calling Meyers an “untalented piece of sh*t” who, well, I’ll let her take it from here.

“My husband tweeted that the only reason he had a show was that he gargled [Late Night executive producer] Lorne Michaels’ balls,” McCain continued. “It was a horrific experience, and he can go to hell forever.”

You can watch the Late Night interview below.

