The Morning Joe crew could not contain their laughter while covering Ted Cruz‘s latest stunt. Despite being a wealthy United States senator who got caught fleeing to Cancun while a snowstorm crippled his state, the Texas politician desperately wants to be seen as your average, beer-drinking everyman. A real salt of the earth guy.

Unfortunately for Cruz, he’s not the greatest actor. While appearing on Eric Bolling’s Newsmax show, The Balance, Cruz fired back at new federal guidelines that could recommend that people cut back their alcohol consumption to two drinks a week. Keep in mind, this is nothing more than health advice with absolutely zero enforcement behind it of any kind. But that didn’t stop ol’ Ted from grabbing a beer with his best buds and pretending to chug it like a rootin’ tootin’ ranch hand who’s tired of Joe Biden telling him how to live his rugged life.

“Well, I’ve gotta tell you, if they want us to drink two beers a week, frankly they can kiss my ass,” Cruz said in the clip, which had the Morning Joe crew giggling at the ridiculous posturing.

“It’s just, the acting is so bad,” Willie Geist said while laughing. “That’s where the director calls cut, and steps in and says, ‘OK, that was a great first take. What we’re trying to do is simulate human behavior. So let’s try that again, the way people actually actually behave.'”

Via The Wrap:

“I totally disagree. That was Emmy-worthy stuff,” Sam Stein mocked. “It seemed really natural to me. This is what I do when I go out and drink with my buddies. I have them line up behind me, I grab the beer, and then when I drink, they subsequently drink in synchronization. And that’s usually how it’s done. I don’t know what kind of bars you go to in New York, Willie.”

After getting in a few more shots at Cruz, panelist Jennifer Palmieri wrapped things up by calling a spade a spade. “Fake outrage executed badly,” she said.

