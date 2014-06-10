Watch Seth Rogen Teach Snoop Dogg How To Roll The Perfect Cross Joint

Seth Rogen once again joined Snoop Dogg on his GGN web series and taught him how to roll a perfect cross joint, (6:40 minute mark) which I imagine probably felt sort of like what the guy who collaborated with Bill Watterson felt like when Watterson said he liked his work. Or, what it would have felt like anyway, if Rogen wasn’t probably already stoned out of his mind when Snoop told him he was “creative as a motherf*cker.” Fun fact! Rogen also says that he, himself was actually the one who rolled all of the cross joints in Pineapple Express.

Snoop also had an enlightening reveal about the origin of the word “chronic,” which I won’t spoil for you, so I seriously recommend you give it a listen. Or according to Seth: “You know, that literally answers a question that I had, which is what the f*ck is ‘the chronic’?”