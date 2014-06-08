Shailene Woodley Wore A Disguise To A ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ Screening

To avoid being ripped to shreds by a horde of teenage girls with streaked eye makeup, Shailene Woodley apparently wore a disguise to a screening of The Fault In Our Stars, the new hit movie that came together thanks to an unlikely collaboration between cancer and tissues. Want to see her?
Wow. I never would have recognized…oh, that’s not the photo? This is?
Sunglasses Dog is still pretty cool. Anyway, that’s Shailene (who looks like this now — it’s more “disguise” than disguise) with her co-star Ansel Elgort (that can’t be a real name), and he wrote on Twitter, “Shai is bringing her own popcorn to #tfios hahahaha. So bootleg.” But she did remember her homemade overpriced box of organic Junior Mints?
Pushing her so hard to be the next big thing… how big was the paycheck?
*clickthrough*
Yay? And why wouldn’t Ansel Elgort be a real name? Maybe his family’s big on photography.
Trying sooooo hard to push her into being the next Jennifer Lawrence. So sad it’s not even funny.
No wonder they got such a great box office. Their trailer is simple, straightforward and clear. It’s touching and heartful and they did a great job covering the cheeziness. It doesn’t make people feel awkward the way this guy pursues his woman. [vidd.me]
Was crying involved?
Who?