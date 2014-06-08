Shailene Woodley Wore A Disguise To A ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ Screening

Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.08.14 7 Comments

To avoid being ripped to shreds by a horde of teenage girls with streaked eye makeup, Shailene Woodley apparently wore a disguise to a screening of The Fault In Our Stars, the new hit movie that came together thanks to an unlikely collaboration between cancer and tissues. Want to see her?

80713055

Getty Image

Wow. I never would have recognized…oh, that’s not the photo? This is?

Sunglasses Dog is still pretty cool. Anyway, that’s Shailene (who looks like this now — it’s more “disguise” than disguise) with her co-star Ansel Elgort (that can’t be a real name), and he wrote on Twitter, “Shai is bringing her own popcorn to #tfios hahahaha. So bootleg.” But she did remember her homemade overpriced box of organic Junior Mints?

TAGSFAULT IN OUR STARSGOOD DISGUISESShailene Woodley

