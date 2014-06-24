Show Me The Wookiee! Tom Cruise Might Be In ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’.

Oh dear, Star Wars: Episode VII is kind of going off the rails, isn’t it? Or, uh, flying into the asteroid field. Harrison Ford has broken his leg, perhaps necessitating major filming delays, and now rumors are burbling up that Tom freakin’ Cruise might be in the movie.
Word is Cruise recently met with J.J. Abrams in London to discuss some sort of role in Episode VII. Tom Cruise in Star Wars may seriously strain credulity, but Cruise and Abrams have worked together multiple times on the Mission Impossible franchise, so it might not be that far fetched. Of course this rumor was printed in British tabloid The Sun, so there’s a good chance it’s bullsh*t, but then again The Sun has got stuff like this right in the past and, frankly, British tabloids are probably still more reliable than some of the rumor mongering blogs out there.
But hey, Tom Cruise in Star Wars doesn’t have to be a negative! I can think of at least two scenarios where it would be a good thing…
a) Wicket returns, somehow gets his fur shaved off and it turns out he looks like Tom Cruise underneath.
b) New extra special editions of the prequel trilogy are coming out that replace all of Hayden Christensen’s scenes with Cruise.
Got any ideas of your own? Hit the comments and share. Let’s make the best of a bad situation.
Via The Escapist
Maverick, leader of the new Rebel Alliance.
I like it alot.
Young punk flair bartender at the Mos Eisley Cantina?
Harrison Ford’s new leg.
Do you think he’s tall enough to reach Ford’s hip?
Thank you. It’s not often I legitimately LOL reading a comment.
Finally, Abrams comes to his senses and shifts this film into Cruise Control.
Putting Tom Cruise in Star Wars is risky business if you ask me!
The floors of the Death Star always looked prime for sock sliding, in my opinion.
“Do you want the Jedi?”
“I want the Sith!”
“You can’t handle the Sith!”
His son Connor and Diplo will be Space DJ’s but knock over space brews at Mos Eisleys. Everyones pissed. They’re forced to join the Rebel Alliance which allows them to help Luke work on his producing interests which will be the main plot of the next two films “Episode VIII: Let The Rhythm Hit Em” and “Episode IX: Supper Club Surprise”.
I’m sure there was a power vacuum after the emperor died. New emperor, maybe?
I loathe Abrams, but Tom Cruise as a Sith and I’m there day 1
I should have known Lord Xenu was a Sith.
oh god no
can someone turn Vince(Cruise)’s pool stick into a light saber and make it a gif? Please and thank you.
[youtu.be]
Help me, Internet. You’re my only hope.
ha, found it. [youtu.be]
If something exists, somebody online has mashed it up with Star Wars.
I’m glad they did.
I might prefer “Werewolves of London” during that scene, but ya done good, Internet.
Yoda’s husband.
He can put on his Tropic Thunder fat suit and play a Hutt.
Race Sprintu
since they are using practical effects, maybe he needs him to put on the yoda costume.
Scientiology jokes? meh. Gay jokes? meh. Famous roles puns? me Hobbit jokes? ding ding ding
He’d be terrific as a smuggler old pal of Han’s – let him Maverick the hell out of it. DISCLAIMER – I think Tom Cruise is great.
Honestly, a Tom Cruise appearance would be infinitely more interesting than having Harrison Ford playing old man Solo.
“Tell me more about this Tattooine. It sounds like something I could really believe in.”
I’m hoping he cameos as himself.
This is actually some of the best news I’ve heard regarding the new Star Wars films. Maybe he can be R2D2? The guy who used to do it has got to have a pretty hard time with his joints by now.
Can it be his character from Tropic Thunder?
To quote Luke Skywalker, “NOOOOOOOOO! It’s not possible! Noooooooo!”
Tom Cruise and Star Wars together? And no one posted that clip of Tom killing Oprah with the Emperor laugh and lightening bolts? Am I the only one who remembers this from the classic ebaumsworld days? Well internet, if you insist:
[www.youtube.com]
I’ll reach for the low hanging fruit.
[www.youtube.com]
Maybe my mind’s playing tricks on me, but Vader actually totally sounds like Tom Cruise there.
I actually genuinely love the idea of Tom Cruise as a Republic ace fighter. Even more if he shockingly gets killed early in whatever the first space battle is.
this is as bad batfleck
*as
I like Tom cruise. Not for this. If it happens, I quit.
I’m imagining a cantina scene with him and Val Kilmer with a John Williams/Kenny Loggins cowritten song in the background. Sold.
Beldorion the Hutt Jedi. Would be epic