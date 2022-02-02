Simon Cowell is giving electric bikes a bad name—or at least his ability to ride one safely. As US Weekly reports, the notoriously cranky former American Idol judge had an accident while driving his e-bike near his London home last week, and ended up being hospitalized. But this was no simple spill.

“Simon is lucky to be alive,” a source told the outlet. “He was pedaling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch. He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road.”

Though Cowell was released from the hospital the same day as the accident, he suffered a broken arm. This isn’t Cowell’s first e-bike dust-up either: in August 2020, while testing an electric bike in Malibu, he took a major spill and broke his back, which led to an emergency surgery that night in which a metal rod was placed into his back. Cowell was not wearing a helmet on either occasion, which might be the one good thing to come out of the story.

While Cowell is not ready to ditch his electric wheels just yet, the source did confirm that he has agreed to start wearing a helmet.

(Via US Weekly)