Did the Kens need a dance-off to settle their differences in real life, too?

Simu Liu, who plays one of the many Kens in Barbie, addressed the awkward video where his co-star Ryan Gosling (another Ken) appears to tell him to not put his hand on his back while posing on the red carpet.

“I’d beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat,” the Shang-Chi actor wrote in an Instagram Story, along with a photo of himself and Gosling from the event the video was taken. “He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his kenergy.” Liu added, “Now let’s get back to the issues that matter, like supporting our striking actors and writers fighting for fair wages!”

Liu (or Marvel’s Simu Liu, as fans of The Other Two know him) also recently caught a Taylor Swift concert in Seattle. “what a night in seattle!!! i was absolutely BLOWN away by the eras tour, by taylor and by all of the amazing and kind swifties that stopped by the tent to say hello and give a bracelet. you really showed me that kindness always wins. bravo!!!” he tweeted.

Gosling probably took in a Matchbox Twenty show the same night.

(Via E! Online)