In June 2022, I asked if Barbie was the most important movie of 2023. It was a joke at the time, but like Homer predicting the size of Bart’s comet, I was kind of right? I’m scared, too. Barbie, which has a 90 percent “Fresh” rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, opened to $162 million at the domestic box office this weekend. That’s the biggest debut weekend for a female filmmaker ever; paired with Oppenheimer’s equally-impressive $82.4 million opening, it’s also the first time where one movie earned $100 million or more and another made $50 million or more in the same weekend ever.

But I didn’t know all that when I decided to do one Barbie-related activity every day for nine days, leading up to (and past) the release of the film. I was just excited to see the new Greta Gerwig movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Would I feel the same way after a week-plus of pink, beaches, and Dua Lipa and Charli XCX songs? Come on, Barbie, let’s read on.

Day 1, July 14th, Friday

As part of arguably the biggest promotional push for a movie since 1989’s Batman, Warner Bros. threw a Barbie-themed party at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas. Upon getting off the elevator, I was greeted with a standee where you could get your picture taken while posing in a cardboard box like Barbie. This would be a frequent photo opp throughout the week. Inside the bar, there were Barbie drinks (I ordered the “She’s Everything” with vodka and sparkling rosé), Barbie towels, and pink Barbie cowboy hats. The Barbie soundtrack was playing, along with Barbie-adjacent songs like a dizzying remix of “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift. It had major bachelorette party vibes, down to the bar being attached to an outdoor pool.

The crowd was predominantly women, but the number of men wasn’t insignificant. Robbie, Gosling, Gerwig, and most of all, the Barbie marketing team have done a remarkable job of convincing the kind of people who still wonder “can boys own a Barbie or two?” that this is one of the must-see movies of 2023. To quote the trailer: “If you love Barbie, this movie is for you. If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you.” It turns out, Barbie is for everyone.

Day 2, July 15th, Saturday

I didn’t feel my age when I, someone in my 30s, ordered the Barbie-inspired “All That Glitters is Pink” from Cold Stone Creamery. But I did feel it afterwards. Adult me and sugar get along about as well as Tom Cruise and streaming services, so I had a hard time getting through my “Like It” (read: small) cup. The cotton candy ice cream mixed with graham cracker crust, whipped cream, and “dance party” sprinkles wasn’t bad or anything (and complaining about something at Cold Stone being too sugary is like returning movie theater popcorn for having too much butter), but it wasn’t for me.

Unlike the “Barbie Land Berry Pink” cup at Pinkberry. I wasn’t looking forward to another treat so soon after the Cold Stone stop, but I liked this one a lot more. It was smoother, and the “dream” sprinkles added crunchy texture to the refreshing blend of strawberry and dragon fruit-flavored frozen yogurt.

That’s Cold Stone on the left and Pinkberry (and the roof of my dirty car) on the right.

Between my Cold Stone and Pinkberry stops, I went to the mall and saw a Barbie advertisement inside Hot Topic. I’d like to say this was my first trip to Hot Topic since I was a pretended-to-love-Pierce the Veil-but-was-actually-listening-to-Dave Matthews Band teen, but then I would be lying. You never know when you’re going to need a half-priced Mr. Meeseeks Funko pop, y’know? Anyway, I went over to the ad expecting to find Barbie merch, but there was nothing. It was attached to a stand with My Hero Academia and Hello Kitty products, but nothing for Barbie. This is blatant false advertisement, Hot Topic. I’m taking my business somewhere more reputable (Spencer’s).

Day 3, July 16th, Sunday

One of the more popular tourist destinations in Austin is the “I love you so much” mural on the side of Jo’s Coffee. I used to live across the street from the coffee shop, and there was no time of day where I wouldn’t see people taking selfies in front of the green wall.