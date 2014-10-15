‘Sleepy Hollow,’ ‘Prometheus,’ And Other Comics Of Note, October 15th

Daredevil finds himself in a horror story, Prometheus gets an appropriate follow-up, and more in our look at this week’s comic books. Scroll down for reviews of books from DC, Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW Publishing, Boom! Studios, and Titan.

Trinity of Sin #1

Pandora and Phantom Stranger may have lost their books, but they’ve got a team book with the Question, now. Unfortunately, J.M. DeMatteis can’t really bring the kind of strangeness or philosophy to bear on the book that he offered on Phantom Stranger just yet, so it feels a bit like a generic team book. Still, it’s a fun read, and it has promise.

Original Sin Annual #1

Nick Fury was the Man on the Wall, defending Earth from threats before they even got here. But he took over from Woodrow McCord, a shadowy figure we don’t know much about. Hence, Jason Latour and Enis Cisic lay it out in his origin, which is a pretty compelling look at what it takes to be a homicidal maniac with a cause. An interesting read, and worth picking up for both completists and one-shot fans.

Sleepy Hollow #1

Ichabod and Abby hit the comics courtesy of Marguerite Bennett and Jorge Coelho. Truthfully, Bennett’s dialogue can sometimes bog down the book, but it has the feel, very much, of the show, and Noelle Stevenson’s adorable two-pager at the back is worth the cover price alone. Recommended for Sleepy Hollow fans.

Uncle Grandpa #1

KaBoom!’s quest to adapt every Cartoon Network series into a comic book lands on this oddball creation. The show’s manic and random humor can be difficult to adapt to comics, but there are some notable successes, like Evgeny Yakovlev’s silent take. Definitely for kids and fans of the show, but some solid comics nonetheless.

Skylanders #1

Longtime writer Ron Marz, with David Rodriguez cowriting and Mike Bowden on art, try to find a plot in Activision’s Pokemon knock-off. It’s a goofy little book, but it’s cute and it’ll be perfect for its intended audience.

Q2: The Return of Quantum And Woody #1

Christopher Priest and Mark Bright return to their beloved terrible creations and, well, this might throw readers at first. See, it’s not picking up on James Asmus’ reboot of the series; it’s actually picking up twenty years after the last original Quantum and Woody adventure. They’re middle-aged, they’re not talking… and a bunch of different version of Woody are running around. That ain’t good. It feels like a book from the ’90s, for better and for worse, but it’s definitely something fans will enjoy.

The Evil Within #1

Ian Edginton and Alex Sanchez bring the game to comics on the same day it comes out. It’s… well, it’s a horror comic. It can’t reveal too much or get into what’s going on in any real detail, and truthfully, the book doesn’t quite have the necessary atmosphere to really click.