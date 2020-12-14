Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, and now even his most devoted media outlets are betraying him with that reality. The latest example of this is right-wing news outlet Newsmax referring to Joe Biden as “president-elect” which, well, he is until he’s sworn in as president in mid January.

But the network had been adamantly supporting Trump’s insistence that the election was not ever, baselessly citing widespread voter fraud that necessitated the throwing out of millions of ballots in specific states that would be enough to undo the election and give him a second term. It’s all ridiculous and falls apart if you think about it even a little bit, which may have finally happened at Newsmax on Monday when an anchor intentionally described Joe Biden as “president-elect” when discussing the voting of the electoral college.

Newsmax anchor John Bachman finally bursts the bubble to the network's die-hard MAGA viewers and twice refers to Joe Biden as the "president-elect" pic.twitter.com/Uk04yV8xAs — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 14, 2020

As Mediaite and several other sites reported on Monday, the severely right-leaning news network that’s gotten a boost from Trump supporters finally had someone admit on-air that Joe Biden was elected to be the next president of the United States:

“The electoral college votes are being cast today, here is video from four states, New York, New Hampshire, Arizona, and Illinois, all certifying the election for President-elect Joe Biden,” Bachman stated, on Monday afternoon. Moments later, Bachman referred to Biden as president-elect for a second time — confirming there had been no mistake.

The momentous occasion came on the same day the electoral college voted which, at least in theory, would end any of the fledgling legal battles Trump has embarked upon in order to deny reality. That’s a reality Newsmax and millions of Trump supporters have willfully denied in the weeks following the election. It got so blatantly ridiculous that even Saturday Night Live parodied Newsmax in its latest episode, framing the absurdity of reporting Trump may have won the election with a sports network that denied the winless New York Jets were the worst team in football.

At least that sketch — which also poked fun at the New York Knicks — had something to laugh at. At this point, Trump and his followers still trying, and failing, to twist reality to their whims is mostly sad.

