Last week was not a great one for George Santos. The creatively dishonest GOP representative received a damning report from the House Ethics Committee, which revealed that he spent campaign money on important things, such as Botox and OnlyFans subscriptions. After the report went public, he declared that he would not seek re-election. Is this the end of the guy who lied about his mom dying in the September 11 attacks, which she didn’t? Probably not. But on SNL’s Weekend Update, he gave a kind of victory lap.

Bowen Yang, who earlier in the episode played one of the recently departed Chinese pandas, swung by the show to once again play a defiant Santos. He didn’t seem that concerned over his latest scandal, which for anyone else would be a career-ender. That mystified co-host Colin Jost.

“George, this is serious. They’re calling for your expulsion,” Jost told him.

“Well then, girl, ‘expul’ me!” Yang’s Santos replied.

When called out for watching OnlyFans on his donators’ dime, he of course tried to spin it. “Isn’t Congress kind of like OnlyFans anyway? People paying you to do nasty things on a sad, bad livestream?” he said.

Jost also asked him about dumping campaign money at high-end stores like Ferragamo. When asked what he bought there, Santos pointed to the red sweater he had on.

“You went to Ferragamo and that’s what you picked?” Jost snapped back.

“Okay, you’re a b*tch,” Yang’s Santos replied.

“That was pretty catty of me, I’m sorry,” Jost said.

You can watch the sketch in the video above.