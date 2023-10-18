The news that Sophia Bush is dating former USWNT keeper Ashlyn Harris has caused absolute chaos amongst lesbians and women’s soccer fans. (Read: the words “lesbian” and “women’s soccer fans” are interchangeable here.)

The One Tree Hill alumn split with her husband Grant Hughes just a few months ago with the pair officially calling it quits in August after 13 months of marriage. Bush is a part owner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) club Angel City, and has reportedly known Harris for years. The pair run in the same social circles, sharing friends like WNBA legend Sue Bird and her partner, USWNT star Megan Rapinoe. But, according to sources, sparks didn’t fly between the two until both had ended their respective marriages.

“After being friends for years, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago,” a source told PEOPLE. “This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters.”

Harris, who retired from the sport in November 2022, was married to fellow USWNT veteran Ali Krieger for four years. The two met in 2010 while playing on the national team and share two children. Harris filed for divorce just prior to Krieger’s final stretch of NWSL games (she had announced her retirement at the beginning of the 2023 season) but sources say the two had been living apart since the beginning of June.

“Although it’s new information to the public, Ashlyn and Ali’s divorce began months ago and they have been living apart since the summer,” an insider told PEOPLE, claiming that there was nothing “salacious” about Bush and Harris’ relationship. Neither have commented on the story so far, but Bush’s ex-husband, Hughes, wished her the best, with his rep saying he “is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled.”

