Drea de Matteo joined OnlyFans as, in a sense, a protest against vaccine mandates. “I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago. So, I don’t want to be at the mercy of mandates or strike or anything like that ever again,” she told Fox News Digital.

The actress, who played Adriana on The Sopranos, said that she’s had to “switch careers and figure new things out” because she’s considered “a savage” in the entertainment industry for not getting vaccinated against a virus that’s killed over six million people. de Matteo was dropped by her agent, she claimed, and nearly lost her home. “People find that hard to believe that I was never really paid very much money for any of the jobs I’ve done,” she continued. “People think I’m f*cking made of gold, and I’m not. I’ve worked job to job. And I’ve turned down tons of jobs in the past just to be with my children because their dad’s on the road, and he’s not around as much.”

de Matteo figured “everybody’s in their underwear and being sexy on Instagram and I don’t do that, but I can do that and get paid for it,” so she signed up for OnlyFans. “I just don’t care. I don’t. I’d rather save my family than save face,” she said. “Listen. For the people who think it’s something crazy, it’s not what you think it is. And for the people who think it’s something crazy, it’s exactly what you want it to be.”

(Via Fox News Digital)