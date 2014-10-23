South Korea’s KFC ‘Zinger Double Down King’ Is The New Sign Of The Foodpocalypse

Ever since KFC’s Famous Bowls inspired Patton Oswalt’s famous stand-up bit, there’s nothing that the fast food giant could do to surprise us anymore. After all, this is the company that followed up those bowls, which were basically complete meals layered on top of each other so worker drones and stoners could eat then 10 times faster than they should, with the legendary Double Down. A sandwich that replaced two slices of bread or a bun with breaded chicken breasts, wrapped around two slices of cheese and some bacon, the Double Down was more of a dare than it was a valid meal, but people in America have loved the hell out of it in recent years, because it’s just so much fun to tempt individual fates.
So what, then, could KFC do to ever top the Double Down? Enter: the Zinger Double Down King, which embraces the ingredients of the original Double Down, but adds an all-new element – a hamburger patty. That’s right, it’s a bacon cheeseburger with fried chicken breasts as buns. Amazingly, this monstrosity that I would have to try out of my obligation to our loyal food readers is not available in the U.S. Instead, it can only be found in South Korea, where it costs $7, according to the Wall Street Journal. As for why this isn’t coming to American KFC restaurants, I assume it’s because the sandwich is “only” 750 calories and will need to add a fried mozzarella wedge or deep-fried Oreo in order to qualify for U.S. fast food.
In the meantime, let’s all watch this incredible commercial and drool…
UPDATE: And Patton Oswalt just weighed in on Twitter…
Somewhere in front of some computer screen Guy Fieri is looking at this story and wheezing.
And spraying Cheez Wiz all over his monitor.
& saying “I can’t believe its not butter.”
Are those the McDonald’s golden arches on top of that KFC logo or rabbit ears?
Either way…I applaud our South Korean brethren for James Cameron’ing the bar for fast food.
I’m actually surprised that McDicks didn’t flip shit over these shenanigans.
I don’t even want to imagine what that “burger” is made out of: a South Korean “burger” from a bargain basement fast food chicken joint.
There are “grill” marks on the side of the “burger”.
Maybe they “grill” the roll of ground beef as a whole and then cut the patties? Haha, just kidding.
Can’t you people see? Obviously, each patty is lovingly hand rolled, on edge. across a flaming hot grill to seal in all of the delicious goodness!
So obvious, an obese moron could see it.
Of course America isn’t getting it. We can’t be trusted with something that powerful.
Wait, in that commercial it looks more like a Big Mac that had the bread replaced with fried chicken and the meat patties replaced with bacon…regardless I want one of each please.
Looks to me like the “meat” in the sandwich is a hash brown patty.
I realize that thing would more than likely kill me but I still want one. I feel an appropriate amount of shame, but its a level I can deal with.
so… i’m eating this tomorrow.
One step closer to the lunch gun.
I don’t ask what goes in a hot dog. I don’t need to know what demon magic is used to create this glorious thing.
I need this in my face.
Do you know how many people would die if this was introduced to the USA?
Seems like a smart way to cut out some of those nasty carbs that bread would have. It’s clearly health food.
Sign of the foodpocalypse.
Or BEST THING EVER!
The biggies at my work call this diet food.
You watching that shit made me ruin my bathroom.
Them proteins tho.