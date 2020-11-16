Space-X CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter antics this year have, so far, resulted in a public call-out (after he tweeted, “pronouns suck”) from his partner, Grimes (who said, “I cannot support hate”), and a dressing down from an Egyptian official after Musk tweeted, “Aliens built the pyramids.” Now, he’s dug himself another hole over COVID after months of controversial statements, including his claim that by April 2020, there would be “close to zero” cases of the virus. On Sunday, Musk got sidelined from Sunday’s Space-X Crew Dragon launch after revealing that he “most likely” contracted the virus and was suffering cold-like symptoms, but he didn’t sound like he believed that he’s positive for COVID.

Elon seemed salty about being unable to join in the festivities, and he questioned whether something was amiss with the tests or on an even larger scope (yep, he’s edging toward conspiracy-theory-land).”Something extremely bogus is going on,” the billionaire tweeted. “Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.”

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Musk received some swift comeuppance from scientist Emma Bell, who not only dubbed him as “Space Karen” but explained why he was receiving different rapid test results.

Rapid antigen tests trade sensitivity for speed. They return a result in <30 minutes, but can only detect COVID-19 when you're absolutely riddled with it. What's bogus is that Space Karen didn't read up on the test before complaining to his millions of followers. pic.twitter.com/a1Snfpm03h — Emma Bell PhD (@emmabell42) November 14, 2020

“Rapid antigen tests trade sensitivity for speed,” Bell explained. “They return a result in [less than] 30 minutes, but can only detect COVID-19 when you’re absolutely riddled with it. What’s bogus is that Space Karen didn’t read up on the test before complaining to his millions of followers.” She continued with a graph-illustrated further rationale.

This graphs shows the probability of COVID-19 detection for the available tests. Rapid antigen tests (orange) only give low false negative results for a couple of days. Space Karen's results (2 neg, followed by 2 pos later that day) are completely in line with this. pic.twitter.com/hnX9J1m7Lk — Emma Bell PhD (@emmabell42) November 14, 2020

And at that point, a “Space Karen” photoshop appeared to speak with your manager. That hair! People couldn’t get enough.