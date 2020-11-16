Space-X CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter antics this year have, so far, resulted in a public call-out (after he tweeted, “pronouns suck”) from his partner, Grimes (who said, “I cannot support hate”), and a dressing down from an Egyptian official after Musk tweeted, “Aliens built the pyramids.” Now, he’s dug himself another hole over COVID after months of controversial statements, including his claim that by April 2020, there would be “close to zero” cases of the virus. On Sunday, Musk got sidelined from Sunday’s Space-X Crew Dragon launch after revealing that he “most likely” contracted the virus and was suffering cold-like symptoms, but he didn’t sound like he believed that he’s positive for COVID.
Elon seemed salty about being unable to join in the festivities, and he questioned whether something was amiss with the tests or on an even larger scope (yep, he’s edging toward conspiracy-theory-land).”Something extremely bogus is going on,” the billionaire tweeted. “Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.”
Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020
Musk received some swift comeuppance from scientist Emma Bell, who not only dubbed him as “Space Karen” but explained why he was receiving different rapid test results.
Rapid antigen tests trade sensitivity for speed. They return a result in <30 minutes, but can only detect COVID-19 when you're absolutely riddled with it. What's bogus is that Space Karen didn't read up on the test before complaining to his millions of followers. pic.twitter.com/a1Snfpm03h
— Emma Bell PhD (@emmabell42) November 14, 2020
This graphs shows the probability of COVID-19 detection for the available tests. Rapid antigen tests (orange) only give low false negative results for a couple of days. Space Karen's results (2 neg, followed by 2 pos later that day) are completely in line with this. pic.twitter.com/hnX9J1m7Lk
— Emma Bell PhD (@emmabell42) November 14, 2020
And at that point, a “Space Karen” photoshop appeared to speak with your manager. That hair! People couldn’t get enough.
I will never not laugh at Space Karen https://t.co/InvR5sTRMy pic.twitter.com/92vQfIyzHi
— dan hett (@danhett) November 16, 2020
New profile pic- xoxo, Space Karen pic.twitter.com/g2uGjLfmd1
— Drink Your Water, Mind Your Business (@Goose80782836) November 16, 2020
Live footage of me clicking to see why "Space Karen" is trending: pic.twitter.com/bzSPtk0j4v
— TimOS 3.4 Amazon FC Ambassador (United Ireland) (@gothytim) November 16, 2020
Remember last year when space karen said covid-19 was no biggie? I do. https://t.co/XnztSwhfXK
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 16, 2020
The academic who called Elon Musk ‘Space Karen’ won Monday for me.
— Zamandlovu Ndlovu (@Ms_ZamaNdlovu) November 16, 2020
I’m going back to bed as nothing I write today will better ‘Space Karen’. https://t.co/mbMYB4CKQ4
— Danielle Ward (@captainward) November 16, 2020
No surprises this person is a doctor.
You’d need at least a PhD to come up with the nugget of pure fucking genius that is ‘Space Karen’. https://t.co/Bgc5HpNFMb
— 🏳️🌈 Mary ChristMax 🏳️🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) November 16, 2020
Finally, this tweet will have The Steve Miller Band’s “The Joker” stuck in my head all week, and somehow, I’m not mad about it.
Some people call him the Space Karen.
Yeah
Some call him discount Tony Stark.
Johnny Depp calls him Elon Mollusc
Because he thought he slept with his wife.
Be he's a Joker, he play poker, he's a radio show toker……..
— Marc (@Ghostthatwalks9) November 16, 2020