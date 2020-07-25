Getty Image
Grimes Begs Her Partner Elon Musk To ‘Turn Off Ur Phone Or Give Me A Call’ After An Insensitive Tweet

It’s been a tough year for most, but Grimes and Elon Musk have had it good. The couple gave birth to their first child, who they originally named X Æ A-12 Musk before changing it to X Æ A-Xii Musk. But on Friday night it appeared there was trouble in paradise after the couple had a public disagreement on Twitter.

It began when Elon Musk sent out a tweet that read, “Pronouns suck.” While it’s unclear what sparked Musk’s tweet, some saw it as insensitive, perhaps referring to transgender individuals who struggle have to their desired pronouns accepted by society. Grimes seemed to be one of them. In a now-deleted tweet, she took umbrage with her husband’s tweet, writing, “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a call. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

As of this writing, Musk has yet to publicly respond to his wife, or to remove the offending tweet, which is still live on his feed. In other news, Grimes recently announced she would be selling her soul for an upcoming online art exhibition.

