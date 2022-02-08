Stan Pulliam is the mayor of Sandy, Oregon, a tiny city of approximately 11,000 people that’s located less than 30 minutes from Portland. Stan Pulliam is also a candidate for governor who will be on the Republican ticket for the state’s upcoming primary in May 2022 primary. Lesser known, though much more excitingly, Stan Pulliam is also a swinger—or at least he was—but he’s not letting his Austin Powers-esque lifestyle stop him from gunning for a gubernatorial run. And why should it?

As Mediaite reports, the wannabe governor has freely admitted that he and his wife MacKensey like to keep things interesting in the sex department. OK, so maybe it was coaxed out of him a little bit when someone posted a screen shot from 2016, shortly after the couple were joined Swinger Facebook Group PDX, a Facebook group of more than 500 Portland-area locals who were all up for a little partner swapping.

By way of introduction, Pulliam said that he and MacKensey were “excited to be added to your little community! Some of you we have already had the pleasure to meet and we look forward to getting to know the rest of you! Cheers and happy Saturday!

Spoken like a true politician!

According to Willamette Week, Pulliam confirmed that the screen shot was indeed authentic, though that the couple has since retired from the swinging game. The 40-year-old mayor told the paper that he and his wife had “explored relationships, mutual relationships with other couples, for a brief period of time before ultimately deciding that it wasn’t for us.”

While he would not give specifics or dates about when the couple put the kibosh on their swinging ways, Pulliam did say that it was long before he decided to run for governor. “I think people can relate from all different parts of the state who have been involved in marriages,” he said. “There are different stages of marriage and different ebbs and flows. This is something that was for a brief period in our past and is in the past.”

He also apparently found it important to note that “I’m a heterosexual male. And I’ve only personally engaged in heterosexual activity,” in response to reports that he is bisexual.

Pulliam, who is a devoted Trump supporter, has also touted himself as a true conservative with small-town values. And has found a way to point to his free lovin’ ways as proof of that.