At Uroxx, we only want the best for the people’s princess, Mr. Stanley Tucci. The man who gave Anne Hathaway a makeover in The Devil Wears Prada, who turned Chris Evans into a superhero in Captain America, and who went searching for an entire country while gorging himself on pasta and wine is an American icon. A well-dressed, finely-aged sex symbol who deserves the world. Which is why we find the story about how he fell in love with his now-wife, Felicity Blunt — yes, the sister of Emily Blunt — so damn charming.

While appearing on a BBC podcast last week, Tucci revealed that he tried to end things with Blunt early in their relationship because of their 21-year age gap.

“I was afraid to get into a relationship and I kept trying to break it off because I am 21 years older than she is and I didn’t want to feel old for the rest of my life. But I knew this was an incredibly special person,” Tucci said.

The actor lost his first wife, Kate Spath-Tucci, in 2009 after a painful battle with breast cancer. He met Blunt a few years earlier at The Devil Wears Prada premiere, but the pair didn’t reconnect until 2012, three years after his wife’s passing.

“Felicity has been so incredible taking on a widower and three children whose mother died,” Tucci explained. “That’s a huge thing, at a very young age too. If anybody made things better for all of us, it’s her. She’s the one.” The couple share two children of their own along with two children from Tucci’s first marriage. And while the actor said he’ll always grieve the loss of his first wife, he’s grateful to have found love again with Blunt.

