J.J. Abrams Unveils A New Contest And An X-Wing Prototype In A New Video

Have they never heard of Armor All in a galaxy far, far way?
Remember the J.J. Abrams “Be in Star Wars!” contest announcement that also doubled as a first peek at Episode VII’s Tatooine sets? Well, Abrams has another contest to announce, and oh, he’s announcing it in front of a new X-wing prototype. No big.
The new contest is a chance to win an advance hometown screening of Star Wars: Episode VII for you and up to 20 friends. The X-wing is the main rebel– well, you probably know what an X-wing is. Check out the video below…
If you want to enter for a chance to be in Star Wars: Episode VII / get an advance screening of the movie, there’s still time, just click here, padawans.
Via ComingSoon
Actually that looks closer to a Z-95 Headhunter which, in the Star Wars universe, was the forerunner of the X-Wing.
You win nerd points. Congratulations!
It does, but there’s a groove on the wings that does make them look like s-foils. And there are the lasers mounted on the top and bottom.
Looks like a Z-95 Headhunter.
IMO the Y-Wing is the best looking of the Star Wars fighters.
If I said it was a Z-95 Headhunter or whatever, most people wouldn’t know what I was talking about — X-Wing = good guy Star Wars ship, even if, technically, it doesn’t have wings that look like an X.
C’mon Nate, you know how The Internet is going to react when they see someone refer to a Z-95 as a T-65.
By coming here to comment on the mistake and then reposting it as proof of their deep Star Wars love, thereby driving up traffic? Yes, yes he does.
I was always a fan of the A-Wing’s look. Nice, clean, and a massive pair of engines haphazardly mounted to the rear. Not as iconic as the X-Wing, but still a sexy starfighter. Also tons of fun in the X-Wing flight sims.
@ Big Ben – if any game ever needed a solid update, it would be the X-Wing & TIE Fighter games. Those were awesome, and I spent many, many hours on my old PCs playing those. Hell, I still have the old disks for the originals and the expansions.
B-Wing or GTFO. Designed by Ackbar fer chrissake!
A-Wing, baby. Shields are for pussies.
The Star Wars twitter account says its an X-Wing.
Either it didnt, or it was changed. So, nevermind.
Im assuming since this is 30 years after ROTJ, that its the next evolution past the T-65.
i’ve been avoiding as much SW updates as I could, but as soon as i saw “x-wing” mentioned, I took the bait. I can’t express how happy i feel that it looks like a lived-in, loved, broken-down, beat-up, repaired-a-million-times, charming piece of crap. that’s what i always liked about star wars- every scratch, crack, patched laser-blasted hole, and replacement panel betrays some previous grand adventure.
That lived-in feeling was the thing I missed most from the Lucas prequels. The dirt and grime make the props look a hell of a lot more realistic than a bunch of gleaming CGI creations.
Pew pew. That is all.
Lucasfilm confirmed it is a X-wing.
It looks like the x-wing as originally conceived by Ralph McQuarrie. Some toy I had like 10 years ago came with a smaller model of the concept piece and it was this almost exactly. At least it’s from the source.