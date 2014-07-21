J.J. Abrams Unveils A New Contest And An X-Wing Prototype In A New Video

#J.J. Abrams #Star Wars: Episode VII #Star Wars
07.21.14 4 years ago 18 Comments

Have they never heard of Armor All in a galaxy far, far way?

Remember the J.J. Abrams “Be in Star Wars!” contest announcement that also doubled as a first peek at Episode VII’s Tatooine sets? Well, Abrams has another contest to announce, and oh, he’s announcing it in front of a new X-wing prototype. No big.

The new contest is a chance to win an advance hometown screening of Star Wars: Episode VII for you and up to 20 friends. The X-wing is the main rebel– well, you probably know what an X-wing is. Check out the video below…

If you want to enter for a chance to be in Star Wars: Episode VII / get an advance screening of the movie, there’s still time, just click here, padawans.

Via ComingSoon

TOPICS#J.J. Abrams#Star Wars: Episode VII#Star Wars
TAGSJ.J. AbramsMoviesStar WarsSTAR WARS: EPISODE VIIUNICEFx-wing

