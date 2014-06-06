Here’s Our First Look At Mark Hamill’s Epic Jedi Beard For ‘Star Wars Episode VII’

The slow imperial march of Star Wars: Episode VII promotion continues. After the leaked (or “leaked”) set photos and director J.J. Abrams’ sarcastic response to them, Disney has released an official promo picture of Mark Hamill wielding a lightsaber with Jedi Mickey Mouse.
Hamill, 62, is attending the Star Wars Weekend today through Sunday at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. It’s the first Star Wars Weekend attended by Hamill in 17 years, because being part of the new trilogy means extra meet and greets with the fans. It also means losing a significant amount of weight and growing a cool Jedi mentor beard like Obi-Wan.
Hamill spoke about his weight loss regimen with the Orlando Sentinel (via /film), but more importantly, he talked about the Internet’s insatiable appetite for spoilers. (Don’t hate the player; hate the game, Luke.)
“The first one, no one cared. The second one there was a lot of interest, but it was before the Internet. […] I tell people we’re not trying to annoy you or tease you or play some massive game. Basically what the goal is to keep the surprises for the movie instead of spoiling them on the Internet.”
He also said he hasn’t seen any of the movies after they left theaters, so the more obsessed fans know more than he does about them and can get a bit aggressive.
“I am surprised sometimes at how vehemently they get if they’re not satisfied, which is scary. I have this feeling that no matter what we do there’s going to be a faction that really is disappointed. You just can’t live up to that. Any kind of reunion type endeavor, whatever it is […] you can never go home again.”
As long as there’s no Jar Jar, we’re cool.
Glad he lost the weight,. Plumper Luke would have kind of ruined it.
Excited to see what they do with older Luke. So many possibilities.
Agreed, he put in the effort to look the part, and quite honestly he does look like an older Luke now.
Something about the beard is giving him a real Robert Morse/Bert Cooper vibe.
Something about Mickey, especially in this set up, reminds me of North Korea
I can’t believe that that’s the same guy who was a fat slob picking up people’s used cigarette butts to smoke: [i.imgur.com]
These aren’t the butts you’re looking for.
He’s even wearing the same pants…how odd.
Now lob off Mickey’s head and do the Joker laugh.
He looks good. Leia you’re up!
Master Luke isn’t looking too shabby.
My dream would be for this movie to start out with Jar-Jar dragged through the streets and then executed as an Imperial conspirator. I think that would set an interesting tone.
If anything can motivate Luke and Leia to get back in shape it’s a Disney check (the best checks. I like to imagine they’re covered in glitter and disappear into thin air after you cash them)
Anyone seen any pics of Carrie from the set? i wanna see how her weight loss went
For science, no doubt.
I wish they’d get Barristan Selmy on GOT to go on a diet, his grandpa belly has no place in the Queensguard
*sigh* Yet another example of heartless Hollywood suits pressuring an actor to be “model thin.” As if Jedis don’t come in all shapes and sizes!
I can’t think of a fat Jedi. I would think that the physicality required would keep them in good shape, but that’s just me. I feel like you need to be somewhat athletic or thin-ish to be up for certain roles and it’s not just Hollywood wanting everyone to be “model thin”.
… I was being sarcastic.
Hey man, if you can use the Force, you can totally do it as a fat Jedi. Look at that Jedi council; those bodies shapes and sizes were all over the map.
There is absolutely no reason why Master Skywalker should not be using his lightsaber from ROTJ. You have failed me for the last time Disney!
Mickey with that stupid grin on his face holding a light saber hurts my heart. It ain’t right!!!!!!!
I can imagine him saying in that high pitched Mickey Mouse voice “ho hoo, you know where i’ll be sticking this, right? Don’t worry, I’ll be using plenty of Force.”