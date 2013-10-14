‘Star Wars Rebels’ Villain And Synopsis Revealed At New York Comic-Con

First look at The Imperial Inquisitor, the villain in Star Wars Rebels

When we posted the teaser for Disney animated series Star Wars Rebels, we commented that we’ll find out more during New York Comic-Con. Now we have that update. Star Wars Rebels executive producer Dave Filoni introduces a villain in the video below. The villain, called The Inquisitor, is “tasked by Darth Vader to hunt down the remaining Jedi Knights.” (Better luck next series, Starkiller.)

The series is canon and takes place 14 years after Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. It will also include some new vehicles explained by /film. We’ll just sum up their list in one word: TOYS.

Lucasfilm also released a plot blurb, at long last:

It is a dark time in the galaxy, as the evil Galactic Empire tightens its grip of power from world to world. As the series begins, Imperial forces have occupied a remote planet [Lothal], ruling with an iron fist and ruining the lives of its people. But there are a select few who are brave enough to stand up against the endless Stormtroopers and TIE fighters of the Empire: the clever and motley crew of the starship Ghost. Together, this ragtag group will face threatening new villains, have thrilling adventures, and become heroes. [synopsis via Bleeding Cool]

The official Star Wars Twitter account has also been hinting that R2-D2 and C-3PO may be in Star Wars Rebels. One recent tweet read “R2-D2 where are you?” #NYCC #StarWarsRebels #hints“. Tagging things with “#hints” is how Lucasfilm does subtlety. YOU WILL RECOGNIZE THESE HINTS. YOU WILL RECOGNIZE THEM AND BUY TOYS.

Dave Filoni starts talking about The Inquisitor about two minutes into the video.

Star Wars Rebels will premiere as a one-hour special on Disney next fall, then move to Disney XD.

Am I the only one who looked at those pictures and thought of Adventure Time‘s Lemongrab shouting, “One million years dungeon”?

