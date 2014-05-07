Even More Star Wars Spin-Off Movies Coming, Confirms Disney CEO

To recap, Disney already confirmed they were planning two Star Wars spin-off movies, the first one to be released between Star Wars: Episode VII and Episode VIII. Both spin-offs were being written by Lawrence Kasdan (The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi) and Simon Kinberg (Sherlock Holmes). Entertainment Weekly then reported the two spin-offs are an origin story for a young Han Solo and a “bounty hunter adventure with Boba Fett”.

Now Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed that there are not just two, but “at least three” Star Wars spin-offs in development. He revealed the news during Disney’s quarterly earnings stockholders’ call, our go-to source for all the HOT TAKES. Meanwhile, Disney CFO Jay Rasulo called them “origin story films”.

They didn’t comment on the rumors about already-brewing problems with the Boba Fett movie. As for the third movie, we’ve been hearing rumors of a Yoda movie for ages. One thing is certain, if they give us a movie about Yoda as a snot-nosed kid, we bring out the shovels.