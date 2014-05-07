Even More Star Wars Spin-Off Movies Coming, Confirms Disney CEO

To recap, Disney already confirmed they were planning two Star Wars spin-off movies, the first one to be released between Star Wars: Episode VII and Episode VIII. Both spin-offs were being written by Lawrence Kasdan (The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi) and Simon Kinberg (Sherlock Holmes). Entertainment Weekly then reported the two spin-offs are an origin story for a young Han Solo and a “bounty hunter adventure with Boba Fett”.
Now Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed that there are not just two, but “at least three” Star Wars spin-offs in development. He revealed the news during Disney’s quarterly earnings stockholders’ call, our go-to source for all the HOT TAKES. Meanwhile, Disney CFO Jay Rasulo called them “origin story films”.
They didn’t comment on the rumors about already-brewing problems with the Boba Fett movie. As for the third movie, we’ve been hearing rumors of a Yoda movie for ages. One thing is certain, if they give us a movie about Yoda as a snot-nosed kid, we bring out the shovels.
An Uncle Owen spin off called Man on Fire?
ok, that’s funny.
Now jerk off to that ya lucky so and so.
Why are studios obsessed with “origin stories”? Let’s remake Superman every 5 years but still tell his origin story. Spiderman? Gotta tell his origin story every other movie. Did someone make a movie franchise without boring us with the origin of every character? TIME FOR SOME SPINOFFS, ORIGIN STORY STYLE!
Only one name will get me excited for this: AHSOKA TANO.
apparently he never watched the original trilogy, filled with bad actors, a whiny kid who becomes the hero, brothers and sisters making out, bad special effects and people wearing big rubber suits. Oh and the fact that only ONE actor ever worked in Hollywood again!!!
Billy D resents your implication
As does James Earl Jones
I want to see Lando in these new movies. That man a work a cape like no other.
Lando Unchained.