Steak-umm (Yes, The Sandwiches) Went To War With Neil deGrasse Tyson, And People Are Here For It

On Monday evening, in a tweet heard around the world, the Steak-umm social media fired an opening shot at famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, and the internet was absolutely here for this (one-sided) battle of the ages. After seeing a tweet from Tyson that apparently rankled the steak sandwich brand, the account told the renowned educator to “Log off, bro,” before refuting Tyson’s definition of truth in science, as a frozen meat product does:

“the irony of neil’s tweet is that by framing science itself as “true” he’s influencing people to be more skeptical of it in a time of unprecedented misinformation. science is an ever refining process to find truth, not a dogma. no matter his intent, this message isn’t helpful”

In pursuit of educating the masses, the Steak-umm account even took the fight to the replies where it chastised Tyson’s understanding of epistemology. “Science itself isn’t ‘true,” the Steak-umm social media account wrote. “It’s a constantly refining process used to uncover truths based in material reality and that process is still full of misteaks. Neil just posts ridiculous sound bites like this for clout and he has no respect for epistemology.” (Yes, you just read that pun.)

Shortly after grilling Tyson and serving him on a bun with provolone and maybe some peppers, “Steak-umms” started trending on Twitter as people couldn’t help but stare in awe at watching “frozen meat sheets” school the host of Cosmos:

As for Tyson, he has yet to respond to the “controversy” outside of a general rebuttal to anyone who questioned his initial tweet about truth in science. Considering he’s still one of America’s foremost science educators, Tyson is presumably aware that if you take a shot at Steak-umm brand steak sandwiches, you best not miss.

