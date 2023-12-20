Stephen Colbert talked a lot about Rudy Giuliani, who is now $148 million poorer after losing a defamation lawsuit, during Monday’s episode of The Late Show. He was back at it on Tuesday. “Obviously he needs money fast,” Colbert said during his monologue. “I recommend he drill for oil in his skull.”

He continued, “After this enormous punishment for the damage he caused by lying continually about these two innocent women, I’m sure he’s learned his lesson. And he continues to repeat his false allegations that the poll watchers interfered in the 2020 election. He’s done it outside the courthouse, on Newsmax, and on Steve Bannon’s podcast. He says it everywhere he goes. He even said it to his current roommates, two seagulls on South Street Seaport.”

Even New York City pigeons thought it was disgusting when Rudy shaved in public after eating soup.

The same Georgia election workers who sued Rudy filed another lawsuit against the disgraced former-mayor. Now, if I were Rudy, I would simply not talk sh*t about the people you already owe $148 million to, but he’s built different. “Normally, I would say don’t kick a man when he’s down,” Colbert said.“But in Rudy’s case: Go for it!”

You can watch The Late Show monologue above.