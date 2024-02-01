Donald Trump is claiming he’s more popular than Taylor Swift, and Stephen Colbert will not “tolerate it.”

The former president is not concerned about Swift endorsing Joe Biden for president (again) ahead of the 2024 election because, according to Rolling Stone, he’s “told people in his orbit that no amount of A-list celebrity endorsements will save Biden. Trump has also privately claimed that he is ‘more popular’ than Swift is and that he has more committed fans than she does.” I’ve seen footage of Trump rallies and I’ve been to Taylor Swift dance parties — MAGA ain’t got nothing on the Swifties.

Besides, Colbert ain’t buying it. “What? More popular than Taylor Swift? That is insane,” he said during Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show. “Can you imagine Trump selling out stadiums in Tokyo?” (Taylor resumes the Eras Tour in Japan next week.) Colbert broke into a terrible Trump impression (“I love your beautiful country, but I have to say, your Filet-O-Fish? Frankly, undercooked”) before making fun of the “ridiculous” claim that his followers are more committed than Taylor’s fans.

“To be fair, in the last three years, about 500 of his fans have been committed to jail,” he joked, later adding, “This country dumped Donald Trump ― and we are never, ever getting back together, like ever.”

You can watch Colbert’s The Late Show monologue above.