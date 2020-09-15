President Trump recently admitted that he watches up to eight hours of Fox News on some nights. That’s a lot of TV in the first place, let alone while exclusively focusing upon one cable news channel, but it stands to reason that nighttime is not the only Fox News time for Trump. He also likes them in the morning. In fact, he would love to dial up and chat with them every single week. That’s what he told the Fox and Friends co-hosts on Tuesday morning after calling in to talk for 47 minutes (!!), and one of them was definitely into it, while another… was not.

In the below clip, Steve Doocy can be heard thanking Trump for his time, and Trump responded, “We’re gonna do it every week… every Monday, I think they said. And if we can’t do it on a Monday, we’ll do it on a Tuesday.” Ainsley Earhardt did the on-air smile while Brian Kilmeade was all about this declaration and answered, “Sounds good.” Yet Doocy wasn’t going to outwardly embrace the idea of state-run media and discard the equal-time rule. After Trump disconnected, he replied, “You may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that, and we’ll take it on a case-by-case basis.” He added, “And Joe Biden, as well, is always welcome to join us for 47 minutes.”

Donald Trump: "We're gonna [call into Fox & Friends] every week. Every Monday I think they said." Brian Kilmeade: "Sounds good." Steve Doocy, after Trump hangs up: "You may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that, and we'll take it on a case-by-case basis." pic.twitter.com/VnIHyofm36 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 15, 2020

Here’s the face that Kilmeade made when Doocy went rogue.

You can see the exact moment when Brian Kilmeade's heart breaks https://t.co/s36veXNUDE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2020

Kilmeade’s crushed, but Doocy darn well knows that someone needs to stand up for the equal-time rule, should Biden choose to pursuit it here. And maybe he should, because Doocy (at least) would give him a fair shot.