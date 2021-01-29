Because we’ll be feeling the surreal effects of Donald Trump’s presidency for years to come, Louise Linton, the wife of Trump’s former Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin, just dropped a trailer for Me You Madness, a “modern romantic comedy” written, directed, and starring Linton as a murderous, sex-addicted hedge fund manager. The film also stars Gossip Girl‘s Ed Westwick who, judging by the trailer, and despite numerous accusations of sexual assault again him, appears to be the only other actor in this thing. There’s also an unusual amount of dancing and numerous glamour shots of Linton.

The whole thing looks like American Psycho meets Real Housewives, but with the unshakably weird vibe of knowing that a former cabinet member pulled some powerful strings to help his wife make a movie in which her character says, quoting directly from a voiceover in the trailer, “I’m a hedge fund manager. I’m addicted to fashion, the accumulation of money, exercise, and sex. My life is incredible.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Me You Madness” tells the deliciously wicked tale about a beautiful, ruthlessly ambitious, intelligent, and successful businesswoman, Catherine Black (Louise Linton). She lives a life of luxury having an architectural dream house in Malibu, exclusive designer fashions, fast cars, and exquisite jewelry. She has no need for a man except to satisfy her natural serial killer instinct, literally. When Tyler (Ed Westwick), a petty thief, responds to her online roommate ad, he thinks he’s struck gold. He has no idea that after a night of partying and passion, he is really just on her menu to be her next victim until real romance gets in the way.

Me You Madness is available for VOD streaming on February 12.

(Via STX Films)