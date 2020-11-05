Donald Trump is getting desperate, and his desperation has manifested itself the way it often does: with an all-caps tweet.

As it currently stands, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads the race for the White House with 253 electoral votes (although some outlets have him at 264), compared to 213 for Donald Trump. Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and, depending on where you look, Arizona hasn’t been called yet, but it would be a surprise if Mr. Alive and Well beats Biden to 270. Let’s see how he’s taking it.

On Thursday morning, the president demanded that states immediately halt counting legally cast ballots for the presidential election. “STOP THE COUNT!” he tweeted, later adding, “ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!” The Associated Press called it an “extraordinary statement by an incumbent president,” who has “no impact on the tallying of votes across the country. So far, the vote count across the country has been conducted efficiently and without evidence of any misconduct, despite Trump’s public complaints.” Trump essentially only wants to count the votes that will help him to a second term. Besides, if the count was stopped this second, Biden would win Arizona and Nevada and therefore, the presidency. Now, I’m no big-city political strategist, but that seems not ideal for Trump.

What is ideal, however, is Twitter’s reaction to his “STOP THE COUNT!” tweet.

finally an american president takes a strong anti-dracula stance https://t.co/ir0BFlD2cf — Rich Lather (@allahliker) November 5, 2020

ONE! ONE MAN TRYING TO STOP THE DEMOCRATIC PROCESS! https://t.co/T5NqGeaVIc pic.twitter.com/iaYCJg0JX7 — Billy Jensen (@Billyjensen) November 5, 2020

STOP THE COUNT! https://t.co/1nPZWZt3iv — Jason Kirk, This American Life's cornhole expert (@thejasonkirk) November 5, 2020

the last time i screamed stop the count was when i was 11 and i was being pressured to jump off the high dive before i was emotionally ready — Eva Victor (@evavictor) November 5, 2020