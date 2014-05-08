‘Sunset Overdrive’ Is Looking Colorful, Crazy And Fun In Its First Gameplay Footage

#Video Games
05.08.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Sunset Overdrive is kind of a big deal — it’s the first game from Insomniac Games (Ratchet & Clank) since jumping ship to Microsoft, and is almost guaranteed to be the Xbox One’s second or third biggest title of the year (after Halo and maybe Titanfall). So, it’s a little odd that the makers of Sunset Overdrive have been so quiet about the game thus far.

Well, all that changed today when the Microsoft and Insomniac finally let the world know what Sunset Overdrive is all about, and what it’s all about is being a colorful mash-up of Dead Rising, Ratchet & Clank and Tony Hawk. Basically, Sunset Overdrive is an open world, third-person shooter in which you blast hordes of pink, fleshy monsters while getting around via Tony Hawk-esque rail grinding. It’s not gritty, it’s not realistic, but it looks like a lot of fun. You can check out some gameplay footage below…

Looking good, just uh, maybe get someone a little less dweeby sounding to narrate your future trailers Insomniac.

via Kotaku

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSInsomniac GamesMICROSOFTsunset overdrivevideo games

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP