‘Sunset Overdrive’ Is Looking Colorful, Crazy And Fun In Its First Gameplay Footage

Sunset Overdrive is kind of a big deal — it’s the first game from Insomniac Games (Ratchet & Clank) since jumping ship to Microsoft, and is almost guaranteed to be the Xbox One’s second or third biggest title of the year (after Halo and maybe Titanfall). So, it’s a little odd that the makers of Sunset Overdrive have been so quiet about the game thus far.

Well, all that changed today when the Microsoft and Insomniac finally let the world know what Sunset Overdrive is all about, and what it’s all about is being a colorful mash-up of Dead Rising, Ratchet & Clank and Tony Hawk. Basically, Sunset Overdrive is an open world, third-person shooter in which you blast hordes of pink, fleshy monsters while getting around via Tony Hawk-esque rail grinding. It’s not gritty, it’s not realistic, but it looks like a lot of fun. You can check out some gameplay footage below…

Looking good, just uh, maybe get someone a little less dweeby sounding to narrate your future trailers Insomniac.

via Kotaku