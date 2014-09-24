‘Supergirl’ May Have Superman As A Cast Member

The in-development CBS show Supergirl recently had a plot synopsis leak, and a lot of nerds are focusing on the changes to her origin. Which is fine, it’s what nerds do, but they’re also missing a rather large and glaring hint that synopsis drops; namely, that Superman is in the show to some degree.

Courtesy of Screenrant, here’s the leaked plot summary:

Based on the characters from DC Comics, Supergirl will follow Kara Zor-El. Born on the planet Krypton, Kara escaped amid its destruction years ago. And since arriving on Earth, she’s been hiding the powers she shares with her famous cousin. But now at age 24, she decides to embrace her superhuman abilities and be the hero she was always meant to be.

A quick recap for non-nerds: Supergirl, when she’s not a shape-shifting blob or something, generally shows up as a fully grown teenager to annoy Superman after he’s an established superhero. It was basically a goofy dodge to justify trying to appeal to girls in the ’50s, but comics writers have actually made it work over the years, most notably the New 52.

Honestly, if the show skips over that part, eh. It’s not like her origin is the most compelling part of the character. It’s far more interesting that Superman is going to be involved. What direction would that take? Would that mean the rest of the Justice League is running around? So, yeah, nerds kind of buried the lead there, but it’s still early days. Once an official announcement comes down, then we’ll know what CBS is up to, but the show’s already very, very interesting.