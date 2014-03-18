Superman Equipped With A GoPro? Superman Equipped With A GoPro.

One could argue that the GoPro has done a surprising amount to improve human understanding. GoPros have been flung into volcanoes, strapped for everything from musical instruments to base-jumping fashion models, and used monkeys taking selfies. But, really, what’s it like to by a Kryptonian with a GoPro strapped to your forehead? We finally have the answer.
And it’s courtesy of Corridor Digital, who largely make awesome video game fanfilms. They’ve also arguably made a demo reel for a Superman game that needs to exist:
What really sells this video is the lighthearted mischief of Superman, here. Supes is at his best when he’s having fun with being superstrong and able to fly really fast, and the punchline to this video is absolutely priceless. Even the seeming dick move that caps off the video is actually a pretty smart piece of writing, once you realize it’s Supes leaving behind a little evidence the video is “real.”
Also, this really is an argument for a first-person Superman game. Imagine being able to do this on your PS4 or Xbox One:
Really, the only thing missing here is the ability to fling Metallo into the sun and John Williams’ score. Add those and you’ve got a billion dollars, Warner Brothers.
This was amazing. I love videos that make me say, “How did they do that?” Bringin the “special” back to special effects.
I’m guessing they attached a 4K camera to a drone and did a LOT of digital manipulation to get it moving smoothly and to seem like it was going faster than it was. But it’s some smooth work, regardless.
4K camera? Seems very unlikely, there is no need for it here and these guys probably aren’t looking to take that big of a risk putting one on a drone even with good insurance Most likely they used something mid range for a good amount of it, then super imposed his arms on top. Combine that with speed ramp effects and some high quality 3D rendering and you have yourself a very fun video. Overall it’s an impressive final product.
Who pays for all the power lines he knocks down while flying low? Dickhead.
To be fair, the man’s a jerk.
This was amazing, and the whole time I kept wondering how in the holy hell they did this.
Dubstep has the amazing superpower of being able to ruin even the coolest of videos.
Agreed. Electronic farting FTL.
Why bother blocking those bullets with his hand? Is it even more invincible than his head?
Probably protecting the camera.
Aha! Unusually smart for Superman!
