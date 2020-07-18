Things are, shall we say, a bit intense these days, with the country over four months into quarantine and cases spiking across the country and no end in sight, thanks in part to wearing masks somehow being a controversial act. People have been desperately searching for ways to cope, be it reading great writers, who try to make sense of what we’re going through, or, well, simply turning to drink. On Friday we got both when Susan Orlean, journalist and bestselling author of The Orchid Thief, went on an epic and hilarious drunken tweetstorm.

As caught by Entertainment Weekly, Orlean’s Twitter bender started out sober, with her worrying about Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who revealed she was suffering from cancer.

I am not someone who prays but I am going to change my ways and start praying for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I mean, pray really, really hard. — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 17, 2020

Four hours later, things changed. Orlean tweeted a single word: “Drunk.” It was then that the misspelling began: “Thank you for your support duri t this difficult time all misspellings are mine totally.”

Thank you for your support duri t this difficult time all misspellings are mine totally — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

She continued to tweet, revealing she had had some wine with neighbors and stumbled home.

I’m sure my neighbors did not notice AT ALL that I was stumbling drunk leaving f the casual neighborhood get together fuck yeah — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

Seriously we went to my neighbors to see their newborn colt who was born like five mi utes ago and we had some wine — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

She also met a newborn colt, who “thought my hand was his mom,” and thus, in her words, “has tasted life’s infinite tragedy.”

Ok a newborn colt rocks it totally and he thought my hand was his mom. It was not. He has tasted life’s infinite tragedy. As I mentioned Earlier I am inebriated — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

She said she was going to bed.

You guys. Do you tho k my neighbors think 🤔 I’m a. never mind I’m going f to bed — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

But she evidently did not.

Maybe I am drinking too much during THE FUCKING PANDEMIC — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

Susan Orlean does not do this often, which may be why she was drunk tweeting.

I’m falling down drunk. First time in ages. Where is my kitty? He is my drunk comfort animal. — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

She wanted some candy.

I would like some candy — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

And she couldn’t find her cat.

BTW where exactly Is my fucking cat whe I need him — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

Orlean, renowned for her verbal faculties, lost her way with words, but did become slightly self-aware.

I just read this and shuddered — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

But she could still perfectly articulate our shared frustration and outrage over it all.

WHO IS SICK AND TIRED OF EVERYTHING — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

Her family were possibly not as amused by Twitter, who shared and re-tweeted Orlean’s drunken tweetstorm like mad.

I am@being shunned by my family because I am drunk. Yes ok I am fine with that FUCK YOU YOU FUCKING FUCKERS — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

No one on my house is talking to me right now ok!! YeH whatever I hzte you too — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

She tried to do some chores.

Going to@go check on our recycling bin because — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

But she failed.

Fuck the recycling. Going to look for candy which I bet doesn’t exists I. This house godd@@ Min it — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

She was finally able to find some candy. Sort of.

We do ha e so@e weird candy coated fennel seeds. Is that fucking candy? — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

She also remembered she’d made yogurt earlier in the day.

I@had no idea I made yogurt today. Wow. — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

She again threatened to go to sleep.

I am goi f to sleep. My husband has asked me five hundred rimes@if I am alright. That means it’s go to sleep o’clock — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

But not before she assured everyone this was the real Susan Orlean and not, say, a Bitcoin scam hack.

I have SO NOT BEEN HACKED — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

Then she found her cat.

Orlean finally made good on her promise to hit the hay, and wisely grabbed a bottle of Tylenol before doing so, bringing our epic journey to an end.

Hahaha very funny whoever put the stool softener right next to the Tylenol — Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020

On top of being an acclaimed writer, Orlean was embodied onscreen by Meryl Streep in the 2002 film Adaptation, in which screenwriter Charlie Kaufman attempted to turn her non-fiction book about flowers into a movie and instead made a movie about a fictionalized version of Kaufman, played by Nicolas Cage (who also played his doofus twin brother, who doesn’t exist), trying and failing to adapt it. One of its better scenes find Streep’s Orlean high as f*ck.

But this was actually funnier.